Miss Universe Philippines 2020 contestant comes out as bisexual

MANILA, Philippines — Cavite’s Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Kimberly “Billie” Hakenson revealed that she is bisexual.

As seen in a video circulating on social media, Kimberly said she’s proud to be bisexual.

"I'm Billie Hakenson, representing Cavite and I'm a bixesual and I'm proud to be here," she said.

A social media user also asked Kimberly over the weekend on what makes her unique apart from her shorter hair as compared to other beauty queens.

"I'm actually not that afraid to show my tough side. I am not really as feminine as most women. I have this androgynous side and I am confident in showing it off. I love how it jives with my personality, and how actually it’s a big part of me,” she said.

"And I am doing my best to use that as a tool in this journey."

Miss Universe Philippines will air on GMA-7 at 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 25.

