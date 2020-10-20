KOREAN WAVE
'Crazy Rich Asians 2'? Kris Aquino bares possibility of reappearing in 'China Rich Girlfriend'
Kris Aquino in a scene in 'Crazy Rich Asians'
Warner Bros. via Kris Aquino's Instagram, screenshot
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 20, 2020 - 8:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — After the success of the first all-Asian Hollywood movie "Crazy Rich Asians," many people asked: Is Kris Aquino going to appear too in the movie's sequels?

In a virtual press conference with Philstar.com and other select media earlier for her launch as new endorser of e-commerce site Shopee, Kris affirmed such possibility.

According to her, Kevin Kwan, author of the bestselling trilogy from which the 2018 blockbuster movie was based on, told her that since her character, Princess Intan, a Malay royalty, was key to empowering the movie's protagonist Rachel Yu at a cameo wedding scene, she would probably be invited to Rachel's wedding with Nick Young in the sequel, which will probably take on its book title, "China Rich Girlfriend."

"He’s been one of my really consistent WhatsApp friends, and I asked him because the opening of 'China Rich Girlfriend' is the wedding. So I asked him, 'Am I going to be in the wedding?Is Princess Intan invited in the wedding?' And he said, 'Of course! Because you’re the one who gave her her validation in 'Crazy Rich Asians.' I said, 'Oh my Gosh, hope it happens!'," Kris shared.

According to Kris, apart from the trilogy, Kwan told her that she had also been an inspiration for characters in his other works such as "Sex and Vanity."

"He was asking me where did they go to school in the 1950s? This is for 'Sex and Vanity.' I would imagine that it was where your mom went to school. Then I said, 'Yeah, my mom went to school in Scholastica, then she went to Assumption and then she went to the States. And then he used the school in the States where my mom went. Because my went to a school in Philadelphia where Princess Grace of Monaco actually went. That’s included in the book. Then the sisters who are there, they have a cousin named Kris who owns the biggest talent agency in the Philippines and they were telling the girl that she should be a model and that Kris is me. And I said, Thanks Kevin!"

Kris is proud that Kevin is very interested about her country as he kept asking her "on certain things in reference to the Philippines."

RELATED: Kris Aquino: I'm not a crazy rich Asian

