KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Judy Ann Santos shares â€˜new normalâ€™ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow up to be healthy and happy.
Photo Release
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - October 20, 2020 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo may be one of the most sought-after and recognized Filipina actresses of her generation, but at home, she’s just like every mom. She always wants the best for her kids, and she also worries for their health and safety, especially in this pandemic-ridden world.

But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow up to be healthy and happy.

In an email interview with Philstar.com, she shares her best-kept parenting tips in raising her kids, as well as extra steps she now takes to ensure their welfare in the new normal.

1. Patience is a virtue

Judy Ann loves to cook, be it for her restaurant or for frontliners during the past ECQ period. But most of all, she loves to cook for her kids. Because of this, she’s able to prepare healthy, home-cooked meals for them every day.

Still, she tells fellow moms that it’s okay to let kids enjoy the food they like as long as it’s not every day.

This is true for her youngest Luna. But with her, she practices patience so that she gets full nutrition from her meals.

“Luna, like any other kids her age, normally eats kung ano lang gusto niya. But when you tell her what she needs to eat, she eats it naman. Matagal nga lang mauubos ‘yong food. Patience is a virtue,” she shares.

2. Give them lots of liquids

Aside from preparing and cooking healthy meals, Judy Ann also advises moms to give kids lots of liquids.

“Our kids are required to drink vegetable juice everyday. Each of them also has two jugs of water that they have to finish the whole day,” she says.

For the celebrity mom, hydration, apart from proper nutrition and vitamins, is needed to boost her kids’ immunity that fights off diseases caused by virus and bacteria.

For Luna’s age-appropriate milk, Judy Ann chooses Nestogrow.
Photo Release

3. Age-appropriate nutrition milk is a must

Speaking of liquids, Judy Ann tells mom that milk must be on top of their kids’ diet. In this regard, choosing age-appropriate nutrition milk is a must.

“Luna can have at least four to five glasses of milk in a day!” she enthuses. “The nutrition that she gets from age-appropriate nutrition milk, she won’t be able to get it from food alone.”

4. Check out L. Comfortis probiotics

For Luna’s age-appropriate nutrition milk, Judy Ann chooses Nestogrow. This is because Nestogrow is enriched with L. Comfortis probiotics, which helps improve the tummy’s absorption of nutrients.

“With Nestogrow having L. Comfortis, it makes their guts absorb all the important nutrients that they need, lalo na sa panahon ngayon,” Judy Ann says.

And when proper nutrients are fully absorbed by the body through the gut, it results to stronger immunity.

“I’m a strong believer that having a strong gut gives you a stronger immune system. Which is very important for our kids to have,” she adds.

Raise healthy and happy kids with #KumpletongNutriTIYAN from Nestogrow.
Photo Release

5. Be optimistic always

With all that’s happening still, Judy Ann reminds moms that they can’t control everything but nevertheless, they need to remain optimistic.

“Being optimistic makes me productive not just as a person but more so as a mom. I can do so much fun things with our kids—spending time and taking care of my family has always been a priority,” she says.

6. Find a trusted partner

Moms can also find support from trusted partners when it comes to their kids’ health, especially now when finances may be a little tight due to unforeseen challenges. Just like Nestogrow that provides complete nutrition, giving kids healthy tummy and strong immunity.

“With Nestogrow as our partner for our kids’ health, you do not need to worry knowing that you are giving the right nutrition to your child,” she tells them. “When our kids are healthy and happy, us moms will also feel the same, worry free and stress free.”

Raise healthy and happy kids with #KumpletongNutriTIYAN from Nestogrow.

 

For more information and updates, like Nestogrow’s official Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NESTOGROWPH.

MILK PROBIOTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kathryn Bernardo reveals marriage deal with Daniel Padilla
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo echoed her boyfriend Daniel Padilla's sentiment to marry before turning 30.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rambo Nunez defends Maja Salvador over backlash for new TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Rambo Nunez, boyfriend of actress Maja Salvador, is proud of his girlfriend and showed his support for her on social med...
Entertainment
fbfb
Simple life in Scotland
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Why former Streetboys dancer Spencer Reyes chose to lead a quiet life with his family in the UK
Entertainment
fbfb
A new chapter, a new beginning for Billy Crawford
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
If you traverse EDSA daily from north to south or vice versa, you may have noticed the giant LED ads along Guadalupe and Reliance...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Wurtzbach speaks up about being raped, settles feud with Pia
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her sister Sarah Wurtzbach have reportedly ended their spat.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
An HBO GO series for thrill-seeking fans
By Ricky Lo | 10 hours ago
Airing exclusively on HBO GO since Oct. 5 is the network’s original 30-episode series Miss S, with two episodes every...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lily James & Kristin Scott Thomas face off in Netflix’s Rebecca
By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
British stars Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas will face off in the new psychological thriller Rebecca.
Entertainment
fbfb
First Yaya: Sanya’s 1st title role
By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
Sanya Lopez has been tapped to play the title role of the upcoming Kapuso original drama First Yaya.
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin wins Best Actress anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin won the TV Actress of the Year award at the recently concluded annual Guillermo Mendoza Memorial...
Entertainment
fbfb
Philippines' top influencers to gather for virtual fan meet
13 hours ago
The fest is a free event where audiences will be entertained by their online idols as well as learn a thing or two about...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with