Judy Ann Santos shares â€˜new normalâ€™ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids

MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo may be one of the most sought-after and recognized Filipina actresses of her generation, but at home, she’s just like every mom. She always wants the best for her kids, and she also worries for their health and safety, especially in this pandemic-ridden world.

But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow up to be healthy and happy.

In an email interview with Philstar.com, she shares her best-kept parenting tips in raising her kids, as well as extra steps she now takes to ensure their welfare in the new normal.

1. Patience is a virtue

Judy Ann loves to cook, be it for her restaurant or for frontliners during the past ECQ period. But most of all, she loves to cook for her kids. Because of this, she’s able to prepare healthy, home-cooked meals for them every day.

Still, she tells fellow moms that it’s okay to let kids enjoy the food they like as long as it’s not every day.

This is true for her youngest Luna. But with her, she practices patience so that she gets full nutrition from her meals.

“Luna, like any other kids her age, normally eats kung ano lang gusto niya. But when you tell her what she needs to eat, she eats it naman. Matagal nga lang mauubos ‘yong food. Patience is a virtue,” she shares.

2. Give them lots of liquids

Aside from preparing and cooking healthy meals, Judy Ann also advises moms to give kids lots of liquids.

“Our kids are required to drink vegetable juice everyday. Each of them also has two jugs of water that they have to finish the whole day,” she says.

For the celebrity mom, hydration, apart from proper nutrition and vitamins, is needed to boost her kids’ immunity that fights off diseases caused by virus and bacteria.

3. Age-appropriate nutrition milk is a must

Speaking of liquids, Judy Ann tells mom that milk must be on top of their kids’ diet. In this regard, choosing age-appropriate nutrition milk is a must.

“Luna can have at least four to five glasses of milk in a day!” she enthuses. “The nutrition that she gets from age-appropriate nutrition milk, she won’t be able to get it from food alone.”

4. Check out L. Comfortis probiotics

For Luna’s age-appropriate nutrition milk, Judy Ann chooses Nestogrow. This is because Nestogrow is enriched with L. Comfortis probiotics, which helps improve the tummy’s absorption of nutrients.

“With Nestogrow having L. Comfortis, it makes their guts absorb all the important nutrients that they need, lalo na sa panahon ngayon,” Judy Ann says.

And when proper nutrients are fully absorbed by the body through the gut, it results to stronger immunity.

“I’m a strong believer that having a strong gut gives you a stronger immune system. Which is very important for our kids to have,” she adds.

5. Be optimistic always

With all that’s happening still, Judy Ann reminds moms that they can’t control everything but nevertheless, they need to remain optimistic.

“Being optimistic makes me productive not just as a person but more so as a mom. I can do so much fun things with our kids—spending time and taking care of my family has always been a priority,” she says.

6. Find a trusted partner

Moms can also find support from trusted partners when it comes to their kids’ health, especially now when finances may be a little tight due to unforeseen challenges. Just like Nestogrow that provides complete nutrition, giving kids healthy tummy and strong immunity.

“With Nestogrow as our partner for our kids’ health, you do not need to worry knowing that you are giving the right nutrition to your child,” she tells them. “When our kids are healthy and happy, us moms will also feel the same, worry free and stress free.”

