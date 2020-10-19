Philippines' top influencers to gather for virtual fan meet

MANILA, Philippines — BaiCon, touted as the largest virtual gathering of creators and influencers in the Philippines, held its Online Digital Press Conference last October 7 and unveiled this year’s theme, "The Space Invasion."

The digital Press Conference, "Blast Off," was hosted by Ace Gapuz of Blogapalooza and was attended by a panel of "Space Ambassadors," the masterminds behind BaiCon InFest 2020, namely, Bea Evardone, CICP Board of Director and COO of Republiq Group of Companies (RGC) and BAI TV; Erwan Heussaff, CICP PR Officer and the man behind Fat Kid Inside; Jako de Leon, CICP Executive Director and the brains behind PaperbugTV; RJ Garcia, CICP Director for CSR and the initiator of Apple Drive Project; and Jim Guzman, CICP President and Dentsu Network’s Head of Social.

The panel talked about various initiatives like the founding of the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines (CICP), its advocacy drive Creators United PH, CICP’s Spotlight Awards, BaiCon’s poignant partnership with the Philippine Public School Teachers’ Association, and the significance of BaiCon in taking the Digital Entertainment Industry in the country to the next level.

RJ Garcia talked about CICP’s advocacy drive, #CreatorsUnitedPH, which aims to help raise funds for the much-needed personal protective equipment for our medical frontliners. They also shed light on CICP’s Spotlight Awards, an annual awards show presented by the CICP to give recognition to the achievements and milestones in the country’s content creation and influencer marketing industry.

BaiCon InFest 2020 is a two-day (October 23 to 24) virtual event that will be held throughout various digital platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Zoom. It will be attended by over 50 of the biggest creators and influencers in the country, including Mikey Bustos, Erwan Heussaff, Inka Magnaye, Bogart the Explorer, Gino Quillamor, Ranz and Niana Guerrero, Kimpoy Feliciano, Gie Cayetano, Haidee and Hazel Quing, Chinkee Tan, Dani Barreto-Panlilio, Xavi Panlilio, Kyo Quijano, Luigi Pacheco, Rozel Basilio, Echo Calingal, Jen Barangan, Shaine Buhat, Ali King, Alec Kevin, and many more.

It will also feature VisMin creators and influencers like Phillip of Davao Conyo, Alem Garcia, David Wilde X, Malaya Macaraeg, Sarah del Mar, Aicy and Trishia Fabe, and many more.

The fest is a free event where audiences will be entertained by their online idols as well as learn a thing or two about digital content creation and other digital topics.

To join the "Space Invasion," register via the fest's website or follow @baicon.ph via Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

