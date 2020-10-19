KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Judy Ann Santos shares â€˜new normalâ€™ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow up to be healthy and happy.
Photo Release
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 1:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo may be one of the most sought-after and recognized Filipina actresses of her generation, but at home, she’s just like every mom. She always wants the best for her kids, and she also worries for their health and safety, especially in this pandemic-ridden world.

But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow up to be healthy and happy.

In an email interview with Philstar.com, she shares her best-kept parenting tips in raising her kids, as well as extra steps she now takes to ensure their welfare in the new normal.

1. Patience is a virtue

Judy Ann loves to cook, be it for her restaurant or for frontliners during the past ECQ period. But most of all, she loves to cook for her kids. Because of this, she’s able to prepare healthy, home-cooked meals for them every day.

Still, she tells fellow moms that it’s okay to let kids enjoy the food they like as long as it’s not every day.

This is true for her youngest Luna. But with her, she practices patience so that she gets full nutrition from her meals.

“Luna, like any other kids her age, normally eats kung ano lang gusto niya. But when you tell her what she needs to eat, she eats it naman. Matagal nga lang mauubos ‘yong food. Patience is a virtue,” she shares.

2. Give them lots of liquids

Aside from preparing and cooking healthy meals, Judy Ann also advises moms to give kids lots of liquids.

“Our kids are required to drink vegetable juice everyday. Each of them also has two jugs of water that they have to finish the whole day,” she says.

For the celebrity mom, hydration, apart from proper nutrition and vitamins, is needed to boost her kids’ immunity that fights off diseases caused by virus and bacteria.

For Luna’s age-appropriate milk, Judy Ann chooses Nestogrow.
Photo Release

3. Age-appropriate nutrition milk is a must

Speaking of liquids, Judy Ann tells mom that milk must be on top of their kids’ diet. In this regard, choosing age-appropriate nutrition milk is a must.

“Luna can have at least four to five glasses of milk in a day!” she enthuses. “The nutrition that she gets from age-appropriate nutrition milk, she won’t be able to get it from food alone.”

4. Check out L. Comfortis probiotics

For Luna’s age-appropriate nutrition milk, Judy Ann chooses Nestogrow. This is because Nestogrow is enriched with L. Comfortis probiotics, which helps improve the tummy’s absorption of nutrients.

“With Nestogrow having L. Comfortis, it makes their guts absorb all the important nutrients that they need, lalo na sa panahon ngayon,” Judy Ann says.

And when proper nutrients are fully absorbed by the body through the gut, it results to stronger immunity.

“I’m a strong believer that having a strong gut gives you a stronger immune system. Which is very important for our kids to have,” she adds.

Raise healthy and happy kids with #KumpletongNutriTIYAN from Nestogrow.
Photo Release

5. Be optimistic always

With all that’s happening still, Judy Ann reminds moms that they can’t control everything but nevertheless, they need to remain optimistic.

“Being optimistic makes me productive not just as a person but more so as a mom. I can do so much fun things with our kids—spending time and taking care of my family has always been a priority,” she says.

6. Find a trusted partner

Moms can also find support from trusted partners when it comes to their kids’ health, especially now when finances may be a little tight due to unforeseen challenges. Just like Nestogrow that provides complete nutrition, giving kids healthy tummy and strong immunity.

“With Nestogrow as our partner for our kids’ health, you do not need to worry knowing that you are giving the right nutrition to your child,” she tells them. “When our kids are healthy and happy, us moms will also feel the same, worry free and stress free.”

Raise healthy and happy kids with #KumpletongNutriTIYAN from Nestogrow.

 

For more information and updates, like Nestogrow’s official Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NESTOGROWPH.

MILK PROBIOTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Oops! Glitches spotted in '24 Oras'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso broadcaster Vicky Morales had a small glitch in nightly GMA news program "24 Oras" recently.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pastors Quiboloy, Villanueva clash over ABS-CBN shows with LGBTQ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
During the October 9 telecast of Quiboloy's show "Give Us This Day" on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI),...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Wurtzbach speaks up about being raped, settles feud with Pia
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her sister Sarah Wurtzbach have reportedly ended their spat.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Pia Wurtzbach's camp reacts to sister Sarah's revelations
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
It’s not clear, however, why Sarah was ranting against her sister.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
It can be recalled that in a 2017 tribute for Sarah during a Downy event, Pia even called Sarah her "lucky charm" who urged...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Kathryn Bernardo reveals marriage deal with Daniel Padilla
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo echoed her boyfriend Daniel Padilla's sentiment to marry before turning 30.
Entertainment
fbfb
First Time & Last Time
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Time has proven them right that, as the oft-quoted song says, love is sweeter the second time around, more comfortable the...
Entertainment
fbfb
A new chapter, a new beginning for Billy Crawford
By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
If you traverse EDSA daily from north to south or vice versa, you may have noticed the giant LED ads along Guadalupe and Reliance...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Their voice is vital': Thai celebs break silence on democracy protests
By Dene-Hern Chen | 23 hours ago
Political statements are unusual from Thai celebs, whose lucrative endorsements rely on the billionaire clans that are a pillar...
Entertainment
fbfb
BIR allows tax perks for imports, manufacture of COVID-19 essentials
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
Importers and manufacturers of medical goods and equipment essential to the fight against COVID-19 may now enjoy fiscal incentives,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with