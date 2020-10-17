'Ilang araw pa': Excited Assunta de Rossi shares update on her 'miracle baby'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Assunta de Rossi shared on social media that she is excited to meet her “miracle baby” soon.

In her Instagram account, Assunta posted an update on her pregnancy.

“Another check-up today. Si Fiore as usual, nagtatago na naman. Naku, maldita!” Assunta wrote in the caption.

Assunta, who is now 9 months pregnant, said that she’s willing to wait for a few days to see her baby as she waited for almost 20 years to get pregnant.

“It’s OK. Pretty soon, I’ll see her face-to-face. I’ve waited for her almost 20 years, ano ba naman yung ilang araw pa? I love you, my tiny bloom!” she said.

It was May when Assunta revealed that she's preganant after 16 years of marriage with Jules Ledesma.

“On March 5, 2020, I paid a visit to my OB-GYN after not seeing him for 3 plus years. Why? I had missed my period. An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant,” she said.

“I know, shocking! Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult,” she added.

She described her pregnancy as a miracle.

“Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle! Anyway, what scares me now is I’m already on my 14th week, and I haven’t gained an ounce of weight. Everything I eat goes to my tummy and (boobs),” she said.