'Iâ€™m believing I'm okay': Gary V shares good news on battle with 'Big C'

'I’m believing I'm okay': Gary V shares good news on battle with 'Big C'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Gary Valenciano documented his latest health checkup as he revealed that all is good inside his body.

In his Instagram account, Mr. Pure Energy shared the good news to his followers.

"I’m good. Thank God. I’m good,” he said in the latter part of the video after getting his CT scan result.

Gary had a rough 2018 having undergone numerous medical procedures, including an open-heart surgery and an operation to remove tumor from his kidney.

In the video, he said his checkup is for him to know that everything is okay with his body.

“The testing is supposed to determine if everything is okay inside, or if anything has tried to make its way back into my body since 2018,” he said.

"I’m believing I’m okay," he added.

He also said that he documented his testing for those people who are battling cancer.

“I just wanted to share this with those of you who may have had to encounter things like this, dealing with the Big C,” he said.

“But don’t fear. Through it all, there’s a bigger C. That’s Christ, who’s with us. Whether are not we’re going through anything, He’s always with us,” he added.