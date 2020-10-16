KOREAN WAVE
OPM artist Quest is PUMA PH's newest ambassador
Jose Villanueva III, widely known as Quest, is the newest PUMA PH ambassador.
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — In an eventful afternoon at the exclusive Philippine PUMA partner Cougar Athletic Trends (CAT) headquarters in Pasig City, Quest, an acclaimed OPM multimedia performance artist has officially become part of the PUMA PH family.

The contract signing was attended by PUMA PH Senior Manager for Sales, Marketing and Operations Michael Aldover, Product Head Michael Ian Opeña, and Marketing Representative Roxanne Paulo to welcome Quest as PUMA Philippines’ newest ambassador.

Jose Villanueva III, widely known as Quest, made his mark in the local music industry with “Sige Lang” which became the Gilas Pilipinas official theme song back in 2012. This milestone was followed by a record deal with Warner Music Philippines, fortifying his place as one of the country’s musical geniuses.

Quest made sure that his love for music transcends his religious participation, as he also is the lead vocalist and the Music Ministry Director for the Christian Church Victory in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig.

“PUMA is classic, timeless—it is the definition of excellence and a brand that evolves with the world. These are only a few of the reasons why I deeply look up to PUMA and I am excited to leap towards new milestones with them as their ambassador,” Quest said.

“Quest’s music style is truly and creatively him. He is one of the few talents in the industry who has the prowess to write his own songs that speak about love of God and country and overcoming adversity. This we believe is the reason why he is fit to represent PUMA PH. As an artist, Quest is respectable, and as an individual, he is one that his generation should look up to,” says Aldover.

This new partnership is a testament to how the brand is able to connect with Filipinos in ways that support local art, music, and artists, who have their hearts in the right place when it comes to advocating causes that strengthen the Filipino community’s sense of nationalism.

“I am grateful for PUMA PH, for rooting for me. I am extremely excited to take my career to the next level, and I am hoping that those who've been with me since day one remain as eager as I am to add style and amplify my arsenal. If you ask me, the Rider Pack and the RS-Dreamer collections are my ultimate favorites, but like I always say, Suede forever!” said Quest.

 

To know more, call (02) 7756 0337. Shop online for PUMA PH products at Lazada, or visit their stores at PUMA Bonifacio High Street, PUMA Uptown Mall Bonifacio Global City, PUMA Glorietta 4, PUMA Greenbelt 5, PUMA Trinoma, PUMA Newport Mall, PUMA Festival Supermall, PUMA Ayala Center Cebu, PUMA Abreeza Mall, PUMA Centrio, PUMA Limketkai, and PUMA Gaisano Davao.

