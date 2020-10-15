KOREAN WAVE
Sarah Wurtzbach speaks up about being raped, settles feud with Pia
Sarah and Pia Wurtzbach
Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 8:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her sister Sarah Wurtzbach have reportedly ended their spat.

“Me and Pia have fixed things privately. I don’t wish to comment any further about that,” Sarah told Philippine Entertainment Portal.

Sarah recently took a swipe against the beauty queen, claiming that Pia has a bad attitude.

"Ang baho ng ugali mo. Dami mong kuda pero sorry wala. Tapos mangdadamay ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Magsama kayo ni mama @piawurtzbach," Sarah wrote.

"Nagiisa mong kapatid ayaw mong supportahan tapos mangdadamay ka palagi ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Kung alam lang ng tao kung gaano kabaho ugali nyo ni mama. di porket nananahimik ako ako yung masama. Ako pa kailangan lagi magpakumbaba eh ako na nga yung naabuso. T*ng*** nyo @piawurtzbach," she added.

But in her Instagram stories from yesterday to today, Sarah has new revelations: that she was allegedly raped and her mom, Cheryl Alonzo Tyndall, allegedly said she deserved it.

"A lot of people here... gossip about me and Pia but literally just overshadowed the fact I said I got raped and the fact my mom said I deserved it. This world is a mad place to live in," Sarah said.

In another post, she shared a clip of a news report saying that Hollywood star Demi Moore was raped at 15 years old in her home by a man who claimed to have paid Demi's mom $500.

Still, in another post, Sarah showed a pie chart describing her mom as a "narcissist" and "irresponsible," among others.

 

Screenshots of Sarah Wurtzbach's Instagram stories from October 14 to 15, 2020.
Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram

 

Sarah then reached out to other rape victims and encouraged them to also speak out.

"So many pained souls out there... Has anyone thought of how many people are actually getting raped during this pandemic?" she said in her Instagram story.

"If it helps you ease the pain, let me know what struggle you're facing and I'll share. Don't worry, I'll keep you anonymous... You are not alone."

 

Screenshots of Sarah Wurtzbach's Instagram stories from October 14 to 15, 2020.
Sarah Wurtzbach via Instagram

CHILD RAPE PIA WURTZBACH WOMEN'S RIGHTS
