â€˜Gaya Sa Pelikulaâ€™ cast dishes about latest episode on Globe Poppin
The cast, together with the show creator and director, will talk about their thoughts and reactions about the just-released episode and share fun stories about shooting particular scenes.
(Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Every Friday night is Gaya sa Pelikula night! Globe Studios’ newest web series is a lighthearted and refreshing take on love, family and self-discovery, which is one of the reasons why it has been always on the trending list and is gaining a growing fanbase even just after three episodes.

Created and written by Juan Miguel Severo and directed by JP Habac, Gaya Sa Pelikula freely presents queer love—all its feeling, possibilities and kiligin less than 30 minutes.

Can’t get enough of Karl and Vlad? Globe Poppin got you!

After tuning in to the latest episode on October 16, head on to Globe Poppin's Facebook page at 9 p.m. for an exclusive Banlaw Sesh featuring Ian Pangilinan and Paolo Pangilinan! They will be joined by Habac, Severo, and Adrienne Vergara as they talk about their thoughts and reactions about the just-released episode and share fun stories about shooting particular scenes.

Aside from more PangPang content (yes, that’s what fans call the loveteam of Ian and Paolo), fans can also interact and ask questions via Facebook live comments.

"Gaya sa Pelikula has been nothing but a passion project ever since it began. From the pitch session where everyone ended up crying to the crazy lock-in shooting process to this: the release and growing community of pancakes! Once in a blue moon, something special will really come along so full of love and camaraderie that audiences can't help but feel that love ooze out of that project,” said Quark Henares, head of Globe Studios.

“GSP is one of those projects, and I am so grateful and happy we got to catch and share that magic," he added.

 

Stream a new episode of Gaya Sa Pelikula every Friday, 8 PM at Globe Studios' YouTube channel and stay updated on the latest news about this series through their social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Discover new favorites and be updated with the ones you already love by hopping to Globe Poppin’s Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and Twitter pages.

