Pia Wurtzbach absent in weekly talk show amid controversy with sister Sarah
Sarah and Pia Wurtzbach
Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 9:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was absent in her weekly online show “Queentuhan” with Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti and Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo.

Social media users speculate that Pia was absent because of her ongoing conflict with sister Sarah Wurtzbach, but her co-host Carla said because Pia has another work to do.

“Unfortunately, si Pia will not be able to join us tonight, kasi meron na siyang work scheduled months ago that, unfortunately, coincided with our schedule,” Carla said.

Carla assured their viewers that Pia will be back in their next episode next week.

“But don’t worry because, of course, she will be back for our next episode,” Carla said.

“Queentuhan” is an online live pageant talk every Tuesday showed on Pia’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s Instagram account is now public after she made it private following her tirades against her sister.

Sarah thanked the people who gave her support during these days on her Instagram story.

“To all the people that took their time to share their stories with me, about hardships in life and about everything else left unspoken. I hear you. I feel your pain. I’m with you. Thank you for tonight, it brings me joy for us to find peace in turmoil. You know who you all are,” she wrote. 

