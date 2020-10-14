KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: 'The Crown' Season 4 releases official trailer
(Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — "The Crown Season 4" launches globally on Sunday, November 15, only on Netflix.

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. 

While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairytale for Diana. — Video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube

NETFLIX THE CROWN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pastors Quiboloy, Villanueva clash over ABS-CBN shows with LGBTQ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
During the October 9 telecast of Quiboloy's show "Give Us This Day" on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI),...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It can be recalled that in a 2017 tribute for Sarah during a Downy event, Pia even called Sarah her "lucky charm" who urged...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah asks netizens to stop hating sister Pia Wurtzbach
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sarah Wurtzbach, the controversial sister of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, appealed to social media users to stop hating...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maymay’s new house reminds her of Pinoy Big Brother
By Kane Errol Choa | 14 hours ago
Maymay Entrata admits she finds it difficult to watch herself in Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7, currently being shown on...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Pia Wurtzbach's camp reacts to sister Sarah's revelations
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It’s not clear, however, why Sarah was ranting against her sister.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'Pa'no na pelikula natin?': Judy Ann Santos vetoes Sharon Cuneta's plan to retire
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta announced that she’s retiring soon from show business.
Entertainment
fbfb
'So lucky to have you': Heart Evangelista pens 'cheesy' birthday greeting for Chiz Escudero
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista turned to social media to greet her husband Chiz Escudero a happy birthday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Benguet to host Miss Universe Philippines bets
By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Benguet province will host more than 50 bets for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant on October 15 and 16.
Entertainment
fbfb
Camila Cabello wraps up ‘Cinderella’ musical movie
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
"There are no villains in this movie."
Entertainment
fbfb
'Newest Kapuso' Khalil Ramos receives hearty GMA welcome from Gabbi Garcia
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
Fans expressed hope that Khalil’s move brings the celebrity couple a step closer to another project together.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with