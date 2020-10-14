WATCH: 'The Crown' Season 4 releases official trailer

MANILA, Philippines — "The Crown Season 4" launches globally on Sunday, November 15, only on Netflix.

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairytale for Diana. — Video from Netflix Philippines via YouTube