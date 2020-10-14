Maymayâ€™s new house reminds her of Pinoy Big Brother

Maymay Entrata admits she finds it difficult to watch herself in Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7, currently being shown on the Kapamilya Channel.

“Natawa ako sa sobrang kalansay ko tignan. Yung tipong isang ubo lang ay goodbye Philippines ka na,” she said.

Maymay recently received her choice home in a Spanish-Mediterranean themed township in Camella Cielo, Bulacan with amenities like swimming pools, clubhouses, play parks and basketball courts.

Growing up in the province, Maymay said she chose the property that is away from the city.

In what ways does it remind her of PBB house?

“Siguro yung feeling na hindi ka makapaniwalang nakapasok ka sa ganung kaganda na bahay,” she said.

It also reminds Maymay of her memorable moments living in the PBB house.

“Unforgettable yung nakausap ko si Kuya, yung nakilala ko ang mga kasama kong housemates, yung una kong ligo sa pool ni Kuya. At siempre, mawawala ba yung date namin ni sir Enrique (Gil)? The best yun talaga, kasi doon ko nasabi na ‘nothing is impossible,’” she shared.

It was a dream come true for Maymay to be part of the hit Kapamilya reality-TV show, stay in the famous PBB house and interact with Kuya who guides and mentors the official housemates.

To this day, she remembers the valuable lessons from the life-changing experience.

“I learned to enjoy the process despite the roller coaster of events in my life during my stay in the Kuya’s house. I could not stop crying when I learned about the death of my papa Joe. That was the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my whole life. But that is also the reason why I have become stronger in facing the challenges that come my way,” she said.

While inside the PBB house, Maymay said she learned “to surrender to God” when she had doubts about herself, felt pressured or overthought whether she had won or lost.

“And very thankful po ako kasi hanggang ngayon ay na a-apply ko sya lalo na sa mga oras na pasuko na ko. Bumabalik ako doon sa kung anong natutunan ko sa PBB, lalo na yung faith ko kay God na kung saan I learned to believe doon sa mga bagay na hindi ko pa nakikita o hindi pa nangyayari. Pero naniniwala akong kaya kong abutin iyon. At iyon yung pangarap ko,” she said.

Nowadays, she is busy with Star Cinema’s visual podcast, Listen to Love, where she is the official narrator. She is also set to make a movie with fellow PBB housemate Edward Barber.

“I am very excited to shoot as a narrator for the next chapter of Listen to Love,” she shared. “The shooting for an upcoming movie with Edward will start soon.”

Indeed, Maymay has come a long way from the night she was declared PBB Lucky Season 7 Big Winner. She has appeared in TV shows, films, concerts, events and commercials.

Through hard work and perseverance, Maymay is achieving her dreams. What is her advice to young people who also dream of having a house for their families?

“I was lucky. I won it as a prize from Pinoy Big Brother,” she said. “It’s important to finish your studies. When you are already stable in life, set your priorities. Owning a home will be a good priority because it is an investment.”

And how does she spend her time during this pandemic?

“Hindi ko nilalagyan ng limitasyon yung sarili ko na gawin yung mga bagay na di ko pa nagagawa like a workout, painting, editing and studying,” she said.