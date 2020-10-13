'Pa'no na pelikula natin?': Judy Ann Santos vetoes Sharon Cuneta's plan to retire

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta announced that she’s retiring soon from show business.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted an exhausted photo of herself with the text, “Kids, it’s almost time. Mama’s tired. I love you!”

“On my way to retirement,” she wrote in the caption.

Sharon, who recently celebrated her 42nd year in the industry, also edited her bio on her Instagram account.

“RETIRING SOON,” she wrote.

In another post, Sharon revealed that she originally planned to retire at 30, when she got married to politician Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

"But I always take my cues from God. I wed in the middle of shooting 'Madrasta' then so many other things followed," she shared.

According to her, she will just finish a few more commitments before fully retiring.

In the comments section, many celebrities congratulated Sharon. But actress Judy Ann Santos asked: "Ate!! Paano na pelikula nting tatlo ni regine!!!??!"

Sharon, however, assured Judy Ann: "Tara! Kulitin na natin! Hahaha! Miss you so much sis ko. I love you."

Fans of the actress commented their support for the Megastar.

"Mahal ka namin ma! But if pagod na po talaga kayo, we will understand po. Anyway you deserve naman po ang time for yourself. But we will never ever stop supporting and loving you po hanggang dulo. Mahal na mahal ka namin mama. Isang mahigpit na yakap para sayo," an Instagram user commented.

"The most giving person I know, you deserve to give yourself your much deserved retirement, ate. Take care," commented by another.

Last year, Sharon announced her "semi-retirement.”

"On another note, and this is important- Since last year l have seriously been thinking of semi-retiring. I am so very tired. It has been 41 years of work, work, work for me, and at some point, kailangan na rin sabihin sa sarili na 'tama na,’” she said.

"When will it ever be enough? Sometimes you just have to put your foot down and say it’s okay, and it’ll all be okay. Maybe I’ll do a concert here and there every once in a while, or a movie that I feel will really be worth the few months it’ll take me away from my home and family. Sinasabi ko na sa inyo ito, mga mahal kong Sharonians. Mahal na mahal ko kayo...pero pagod na rin si Mama..."