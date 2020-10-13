'So lucky to have you': Heart Evangelista pens 'cheesy' birthday greeting for Chiz Escudero

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista turned to social media to greet her husband Chiz Escudero a happy birthday.

In her Instagram account, Heart posted a video showing photos of them through the years.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person @escuderochiz,” Heart wrote.

Heart added that she will forever admire Chiz’s wisdom, humor and compassion.

“I am forever in awe of your wisdom, humor, and compassion. I could go on and on about how we’re so lucky to have you, but it would take me forever,” she said.

“Words aren’t enough to express how grateful I am to have you as my husband. With you, celebrations are a lot more memorable and bad days are totally bearable. Here’s to a lifetime full of love and happiness!”

Recently, Heart revealed in an interview that the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago played as cupid for her and Chiz.

“Because Tita Miriam, when I broke up with my ex at that time, she told me that I needed to see more of the world. I needed to date people outside showbiz and she had a list of different eligible guys. I got calls from different people. It’s so funny,” she said.

“Sabi niya, ‘Oh Chiz. Let me check if he’s annulled.’ She made a call, contacted Chiz, and at the beginning, he thought na meron siyang nasabing masama tungkol kay Tita Miriam na aawayin siya or something. She set us up together,” she added.

Heart also admitted that she likes Chiz even before they met and she married her "dream guy."

“I know this sounds cheesy, but ever since before talaga, I really liked him. I really looked up to him and when I met him in person, parang he did not disappoint. He was so much more than I thought he would be. He was so normal to me… I knew he’s the one. I knew it right away. I married my dream guy."