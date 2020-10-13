KOREAN WAVE
In this Feb. 15, 2020 photo, MUP National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee (center) presents the candidates of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 in Manila.
Miss Universe Philippines
Benguet to host Miss Universe Philippines bets
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 7:30pm

BENGUET, Philippines — Benguet province will host more than 50 bets for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant on October 15 and 16.

Benguet Gov. Melchor Diclas said the visit of Miss Universe Philippines candidates aims to promote the province.

He added the candidates will be having a photoshoot in various areas in La Trinidad, such as the provincial Capitol, strawberry fields and Mt. Costa nature park.

Diclas said the Filipina beauties will also be having an activity in Baguio City.

A cultural show is scheduled on the night of October 16.

The visit has been coordinated with the Philippine National Police to ensure the observance of proper health protocols.

Diclas assured the public that photoshoots will be by batches at any given location to ensure minimum health protocols are observed.

The Miss Universe Philippines coronation night was initially set on May 3 but it was moved to June 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was again postponed and later on moved to October 25.

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2020
