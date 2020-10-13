KOREAN WAVE
'Newest Kapuso' Khalil Ramos receives hearty GMA welcome from Gabbi Garcia
New Kapuso talent Khalil Ramos
Khalil Ramos via Twitter
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor Khalil Ramos is the newest addition to GMA Network’s roster of talents after he signed a management contract Tuesday morning.

The Kapamilya-turned-Kapuso star was officially welcomed this morning by GMA on social media.

 


“Meet our newest Kapuso #WelcomeKapusongKhalil!,” the network posted.

"Millennial It Girl" Gabbi Garcia followed suit and was quick to greet her boyfriend into her home network.

“Always proud of you, my love! Welcome to GMA,” she wrote.

Fans expressed hope that Khalil’s move brings the celebrity couple a step closer to another project together.

Last year, Khalil and Gabbi starred together in the musical romance film "LSS."

 

 

They also regularly create content together as YouTube vloggers.

 

 

Meanwhile, Khalil thanked GMA for giving him the chance to tell stories once more.

“A new chapter, a new home,” he wrote.

 

 

“I’m overwhelmed by the support I’ve been getting during this momentous event in my life. I can’t be more grateful for @artistcenter & @gmanetwork for welcoming me with open arms! I’ve been feeling nothing but love and kindness from everyone! Nakakataba ng puso...I am super thrilled to be given the opportunity to continue telling stories! Again, thank you GMA & Artist Center for the trust! Cheers!”

Khalil said that apart from Gabbi, he hopes to work with many Kapuso talents, including Alden Richards, Dingdong Dantes, Michael V., Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Janine Gutierrez.

