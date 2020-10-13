Let the GAME (KNB?) begin with Robi

MANILA, Philippines — Robi Domingo is the game master of the digital version of GAME KNB?, once headlined by Kris Aquino and Edu Manzano. The Kapamilya homegrown host has graduated from being the game show’s fan and contestant. The thrill and tension of answering trivia facts will be revived and revisited by Robi and players. He is ready for it as GAME KNB? streams on Kumu and airs on Jeepney TV weekdays at 12 noon.

“First of all, I’m a big fan of GAME KNB? and I was a contestant before,” said Robi in a virtual one-on-one with The STAR. “When I heard that they (the network people) were thinking of mounting this, I was so excited kasi naisip ko, ‘Wow! Babalik tayo sa studio with people there, doing the Papaya (dance moves), papalakpak, tapos magtatanong, ‘Ang tanong?... at ang sagot.’’ Kapag di mo nasagot, ba-bye, ba-bye, mga ganung kalokohan na mi-miss ko.”

He knows the nitty-gritty of the iconic TV show because again Robi was a fan-turned-celebrity player. Part of his memories, as he recalled, is the host on stage with a podium “and (holding) the tablet na kung saan kukunin mo yung tamang sagot or yung itatanong mo (where the host reads the answers and the questions from).” However, given the global health status quo now, Robi said, “It’s hard to mount those,” because of the limited number of people any shows are allowed to take in, “dun kami nahirapan, bawal maraming tao sa studio, bawal din kaming mag-invite ng players sa studio kasi kailangan dadaan yan sa matinding proseso (gathering of a large group of people and inviting studio contestants are prohibited). We really strictly observe the safety protocols.” Thus, the idea of presenting GAME KNB? in a digital platform came about.

Members of media were given a sneak peek into what the digital game show is like in a recent press launch. The actual contestants will key in their answers based on the choices given to them. For full experience, follow the game content on Kumu (@gknb) and join. Viewers can also participate and score special prizes via Jeepney TV and the #TeamBahay Question of the Day through the network’s Facebook page.

Asked if he is the trivia kind of guy, Robi had this to say: “I love reading about trivia and I can’t sleep without really knowing the explanation. Kunyari may isang bagay na nasa utak ko lang at kapag hindi ko nalaman ang sagot dun, di ako makatulog kahit (nung) bata pa ako (Let’s say, if there’s something that keeps me thinking and I can’t figure it out, I won’t fall asleep.) When I was in grade school, high school and I thought of a word, say, ‘plethora,’ I would find out its meaning by reading the encyclopedia or a dictionary. I would read up and use it and until it became part of my vocabulary arsenal.”

What also excites Robi as the GAME KNB? game master is the information he will encounter for the first time by reading the questions and explanations to the correct answers. Consequently, he will add it up to what he has already known.

“I’m grateful,” said Robi of having been given a new project by his Kapamilya network to explore. “I think mas gutom ako ngayon (I’m more inspired now) to work not just for myself but to help other people as well. For me, this is not the time to gain anything financially. This is the moment to gain new learnings, new perspectives and to survive together, that’s what matters. We have to survive this pandemic together. Once we overcome this hurdle, dun tayo babawi together.”

In the meantime, let us follow and watch Robi in GAME KNB? and join in the fun.