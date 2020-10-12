KOREAN WAVE
'Never again': Bea Alonzo says 'no' to Gerald Anderson, 'yes' to dating
Actress Bea Alonzo
Bea Alonzo via Instagram, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 11:53am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo answered a fan query about her and ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson.

“No. Never again,” Bea replied to an Instagram user asking if she and Gerald are back into each other's arms.

In her latest question and answer (Q&A) vlog on her YouTube channel, Bea answered her fans' questions, including her relationship status.

"Okay naman siya, nag-e-entertain siya. Nagde-date siya. Open siya maging masaya," Bea said.

A fan also asked her what are the qualities she’s looking for a guy.

"A guy who's madly in love with me,” she said.

Another fan also asked her: "What did your last relationship teach you about yourself?"

"That I am stronger than I think. That I am resilient and that I can survive anything in life. And that I am worthy," she answered.

Bea also advised her fans on how to move on from a failed relationship.

"Just do. It won't come instantly. It won't be easy but you just have to take it one day at a time and just acknowledge your feelings. If you're still not okay, if you have not forgiven the person who hurt you, it's okay because that day will come. Just trust the process. Kasi sometimes, we get caught up in a situation where parang feeling mo it's so painful, parang hindi mo kaya and so you go back to stage one,” she suggested.

"Personally, 'yun 'yung nangyari. Parang I didn't trust myself that I could do it and na-realize ko na kung in-acknowledge ko 'yung feeling na vulnerable ako, that I need help from friends and family, baka mas nalagpasan ko siya earlier. Baka na-discount ko 'yung masasakit na yugto ng buhay ko. But of course, I had to learn the hard way. But kung maiiwasan naman, sana maiwasan."

