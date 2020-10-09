'Whatâ€™s wrong with having muscles?': Winwyn Marquez, Melissa Gohing slam basher criticizing Pinays with muscular arms

KOREAN WAVE
Actress-beauty queen Winwyn Marquez
Winwyn Marquez via Instagram
'What’s wrong with having muscles?': Winwyn Marquez, Melissa Gohing slam basher criticizing Pinays with muscular arms
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 6:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez answered a social media user body-shaming her for having a muscular physique.

Be anything but predictable. a few more weeks. let's get it. ×× #PHFleetMarine #PhNavyReserve

An Instagram user commented that she should stop building her muscles.

“Your so muscular na. please stop building your muscles. Only European women fits,” the Instagram user commented.

Celebrity athlete Melissa Gohing then defended Winwyn and asked the netizen, “What’s wrong with having muscles?”

Another Instagram user, however, agreed to the first comment, saying that having too many muscles is not feminine.

Winwyn answered and explained that she’s happy with her current body and that she’s fit and healthy.

“If you have a problem with me looking like a MAN because of my muscles, then hit that unfollow button and follow people that fit your standards para bawas problem sa life mo,” the beauty queen wrote.

