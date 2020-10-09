KOREAN WAVE
'Sana... ako na lang ulit': Bea Alonzo wants 'more chances' with John Lloyd Cruz
Scene from 'One More Chance' when Basha (Bea Alonzo) told Popoy (John Lloyd Cruz): "Kasi ako totoo umaasa parin ako na sabihin mo, sana ako parin. Ako nalang. Ako nalang ulit.”
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 1:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo doesn’t consider herself as the “Movie Queen” of this generation.

In Enchong Dee’s recent vlog on his YouTube channel, the actor asked his friend Bea what’s the responsibility of a queen.

“Cliché as it may sound, I never considered myself a queen. In our generation, there are a lot of queens. There is Angel Locsin, there is Toni (Gonzaga), there is Marian (Rivera), Anne (Curtis), Sarah (Geronimo). I never considered myself as one,” she said.

Bea said she would rather call herself as a "soldier of arts."

“My social responsibility first is to get roles that will inspire people and to also do social work para din ma-inspire sila.”

“Siyempre I have to do something to give back especially to those who I have worked with for so many years. And also to create projects that would support the industry as well, not only monetarily but also in terms of arts, in terms of being proud of it and showing it to the world and letting everyone see what we are capable of,” she added.

Bea also said she doesn’t consider herself a showbiz royalty because she doesn’t want to think about it.

“'Yung term na 'yun, I would not say that about myself because ayaw kong tumambay 'yun sa utak ko. I just try to hold on to something that is real, like our friendship and my relationships,” she said. 

Prior to this, Bea said in an exclusive e-mail interview with Philstar.com that she is open to work with long-time love team partner John Lloyd Cruz again if there's a good material for them. 

In the interview arranged by Avon Philippines, for which Bea was launched as a new endorser, Bea said she wouldn't say "no" in a project with John Lloyd.

"I don't know yet. But if there is a good material for the both of us and if it will inspire us to collaborate again, I won’t say no," she said. 

After starring in lots of blockbuster movies with John Lloyd such as "One More Chance," "A Second Chance," and "The Mistress" to name a few, the popular love team starred in the experimental movie "Unconfined Cinema" directed by Antoinette Jadaone at the start of the pandemic lockdown earlier this year.

Jadaone said that Bea and John Lloyd‘s exchange on Instagram was her way of exploring new ways to tell stories amid the community quarantine.

“The Unconfined Cinema was founded on the idea of exploring what else cinema could be, freeing our stories to be told outside of the traditional spaces and conceptual boundaries set by the last century of the medium,” Jadaone said.

“In this unprecedented time of quarantine, in a time when movie production is impossible, we found it especially pressing to find ways to tell our stories,” she added.

