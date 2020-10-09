'Mahal ko at mahal ako': KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde 'just married'

MANILA, Philippines — There are two less lonely people in the world after singer couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde revealed their marriage through none other than a music video!

The tandem's "Can't Wait To Say I Do" music video released Thursday evening concluded with clips of their wedding, which secretly took place on August 28 this year.

“Safety is our main priority; hence we chose a venue that provides a COVID-free environment. Everyone involved underwent a series of COVID-19 testings and were cleared before entry as we complied responsibly with all the strict guidelines,” read the opening text of the music video.

The private ceremony was held at The Farm at San Benito in Lipa, Batangas.

“It was just TJ, KZ, and a few people. Attendees only witnessed the heart to heart event virtually,” event planning company La Belle Fête posted.





KZ and TJ have since posted wedding stories on their respective social media accounts.

The couple got engaged in December last year after spending nearly five years together.

The wedding was initially delayed due to the pandemic and not expected to take place until next year.