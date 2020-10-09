KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Mahal ko at mahal ako': KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde 'just married'
Singer couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde
Mayad Studios via KZ Tandigan's Instagram
'Mahal ko at mahal ako': KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde 'just married'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 11:58am

MANILA, Philippines — There are two less lonely people in the world after singer couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde revealed their marriage through none other than a music video!

The tandem's "Can't Wait To Say I Do" music video released Thursday evening concluded with clips of their wedding, which secretly took place on August 28 this year.

 

 

“Safety is our main priority; hence we chose a venue that provides a COVID-free environment. Everyone involved underwent a series of COVID-19 testings and were cleared before entry as we complied responsibly with all the strict guidelines,” read the opening text of the music video.

The private ceremony was held at The Farm at San Benito in Lipa, Batangas.

“It was just TJ, KZ, and a few people. Attendees only witnessed the heart to heart event virtually,” event planning company La Belle Fête posted.


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Praying, adoring, and celebrating - a wedding. TJ and KZ’s timeless event encapsulates an emotional journey with nature as a significant part of their ceremony. As the two stood amidst the picture-perfect scenery of earth and its lovely shades, the romantic bubble they were in glowed with a promise of a lifetime. The enchanting world was set in @thefarmatsanbenito with foliages, flowers, and leafed draperies. Elegance was sprawled as nordic chairs occupied the land and blue mixed well with the setting. Due to the pandemic and health protocol observance, everyone had to go through a series of testing, isolation, and health follow-ups. It was just TJ, KZ, and a few people. Attendees only witnessed the heart to heart event virtually. Still, it was dreamy. With event concoction as La Belle Fete’s cup of tea, TJ and KZ’s wedding unwittingly exemplified that the world will continue to rotate as long as love surrounds its axis. The pandemic does not stop a love so fiery and brave. It only sets love ablaze. #MrMrsTJxKZ #labellefete #safeevents . . Concept, Planning & Coordination: @labellefete • Venue: @thefarmatsanbenito • Photo: @mayadstudios #MayadMico • Video: @jasonmagbanua • Set up Stylist: @houseofhermosaph • Lights and Sounds: @lxeventspro • Wedding Gown & Couple's Masks: @lightshinewhite • Groom's Suit: @lightshinewhite • Make-Up: @mac_igarta • Hair: @markfamilara • Wardrobe Stylists: @myrrhlaoto / Mesmyrrhized Designer: @lightshinewhite • Wedding Ring: @jsdiamondjewellery • Coffee Cart: @chaptercoffeeph • Care Kit: @lasarca.ph • Invites & Printables: @papillonph • Zoom Broadcast: @niceprintphoto • Tables and Chairs: @18th.ph • Settee: @bellabanquets • Naked Cakes: @nakedpatisserie @thefarmatsanbenito https://tinyurl.com/MrMrsTJxKZ

A post shared by La Belle Fe?te (@labellefete) on

 

KZ and TJ have since posted wedding stories on their respective social media accounts.

The couple got engaged in December last year after spending nearly five years together.

The wedding was initially delayed due to the pandemic and not expected to take place until next year.

KZ TANDINGAN TJ MONTERDE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Daniel will marry before he’s 30
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
‘I want to have a beach wedding,’ says Daniel Padilla who turned 25 last April 26. ‘Ayoko nang masyadong...
Entertainment
fbfb
Big Harry Styles fan Bela Padilla confirms relationship with Harry Styles lookalike
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Omg may hawig po siya kay Harry!!!! Wahhh cute nyo po omg!!!!!!" added singer Janine Berdin.
Entertainment
fbfb
Single mom no more: Daughter announces Bettinna Carlos' engagement
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
According to Bettinna, apart from Mikki's honesty, what she loves about her fiance is that he embraces her and her...
Entertainment
fbfb
From anime to Beyoncé: Janine Berdin's transformation gets mixed reactions
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin surprised her fans with her new look as her photos became viral in different social...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Kitakits mga Kapamilya sa Channel 11!': Stars celebrate ABS-CBN's free TV comeback
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya celebrities are excited after learning that ABS-CBN shows will be showing on free TV again following the announcement...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Paolo shows versatility again in The Promise
By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
“Well, yes,” replied Paolo Contis when asked if his recent Kapuso drama anthology I Can See You: The Promise was...
Entertainment
fbfb
Hannah Precillas steps out of her comfort zone in new single
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 13 hours ago
One may know Hannah Precillas as the biritera behind the well-loved theme songs of Kapuso shows.
Entertainment
fbfb
Daniel Padilla reveals KathNiel's real theme song
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Daniel proved how fitting the lyrics are by admitting that Kathryn will watch in person his virtual concert “Apollo”...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Not soon, pero soon': Daniel Padilla wants to get married before turning 30
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“So doon ko nakikita kay Kathryn na handa na siya. Handa na siya maging asawa ko."
Entertainment
fbfb
Diana Zubiri gives birth to third child, bares difficult pregnancy during quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Amira Jade is the third baby of Diana with husband Andy Smith.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with