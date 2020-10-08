KOREAN WAVE
Diana Zubiri gives birth to third child, bares difficult pregnancy during quarantine
Actress Diana Zubiri
Diana Zubiri-Smith via Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Diana Zubiri revealed that she gave birth to her third child Amira Jade last September.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, the former sexy star said that she was not posting on social media these past few months because she had a difficult pregnancy.

 

 

“Hi, everyone! To answer all of your questions kung bakit matagal na akong hindi nagpopost on my YouTube channel, here's a quick life update! I hope this video gives you a good idea on how I've been and what I've been doing with my family this quarantine,” Diana wrote.

“And make sure to watch the whole video to know about the new wonderful change that has happened in our lives simula noong huli akong nag-post!” she added.

Diana also said in the video that she was in complete bed rest during her pregnancy.

"Wala akong napaglihian na pagkain. Nahirapan ako sa pagbubuntis dahil bukod sa wala akong panlasa, isinusuka ko ang lahat ng kinakain ko,” she shared.

"Through video call naman ang consultation ko sa OB-GYNE noong ECQ sa Metro Manila,” she added.

Amira Jade is the third baby of Diana with husband Andy Smith. The couple tied the knot last 2016. — Video from Diana Zubiri via YouTube

