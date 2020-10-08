How Marco Gumabao keeps his sanity

His to-die-for body has been “exploited” in media interviews (and sufficiently showcased in the movies, particularly in the Viva movie Just a Stranger, where in a scene he rises from bed au naturel after making love with Anne Curtis).

Asked if he’d agree to do some “sexy talk,” Marco Gumabao begged off.

“Puede ba layo muna tayo sa ‘sexy talk?’ Sawa na ako sa ganyang topic, hahaha!!!”

So Funfare veered away from such “wornout” topic and turned serious including what his biggest fear is during this pandemic.

“I guess that like everybody else,” Marco admitted, “my biggest fear during this pandemic, of course, is if my family tests positive for COVID. That’s why as much as possible I try to stay at home so none of us can bring home any virus. My family’s health is my main priority right now.”

Keeping fit (exercise, healthy diet, enough sleep, etc.) is the best defense against the virus, aside from following the protocols (wearing face mask and face shield, washing hands with soap and water, social distancing).

“I try to work out as much as possible even if I’m just at home. But the most important thing is to strengthen your spirituality and mental health. I make it a point to read a few chapters from the Bible or play praise and worship songs to keep me sane. I’m at home with my mom and younger sister and some house helpers.”

Career-wise, shared Marco, he still wants to achieve a lot.

“I wanna be recognized someday as the best actor, any award would be great. Sa life naman, siempre marami pa ‘yan, marami pa ko kakaining bigas. Kulang na lang siguro is love life, hahaha!!!”

He added that he’s happy and proud of all the movies he has done in his nine years in the business.

‘I read a few chapters from the Bible and play praise/ worship songs.’

“But I always remind myself that I can do better, therefore gagawin ko lahat para galingan ‘yung upcoming movies ko.” (Marco is starring with Xian Lim and Kylie Verzosa in a series to be produced by VivaMax. Anytime now, he will launch his YouTube vlog.)

He begged off from being categorized as one of the 10 best-looking Filipino actors, even humbly “downgrading” himself.

“Well, I honestly don’t see myself as drop-dead good-looking. I don’t let it get to my head, kasi siempre dapat lagi tayong humble at meron diyan na ibang tao who looks better than you... But I must say it has its pros and cons. Pero I don’t really think about it too much.”

Isn’t he annoyed by people who think that “drop-dead” lookers (with sexy bodies to boot) are dismissed as pieces of meat?

“I let my work do the talking. It’s easy for people to say, ‘Pogi lang yan pero walang talent.’ Ako naman I don’t have anything against them, kaya I let my projects do the talking. I’m open also to constructive criticism, di ako nalulungkot o na-aapektuhan sa ganun. I can offer a lot more, not just my looks.”

What is the best decision he has made so far?

“Taking a leap of faith back in 2018. When I transferred to Viva is one of the best decisions I made sa career ko. I’m very happy where I’m at right now. Sana mag-tuloy pa.”

Thank goodness that he’s in a good place now.

“I can say now that my heart is happy. And it hasn’t been this happy in such a long time. As of now, I’m just cherishing each moment and enjoying it. Masarap na feeling na inspired ka, at may nakukuhanan ka ng inspirasyon.”

That is, even if he is fancy-free.

“So I can say, I am still single, but not ready to mingle.”

