LIST: ABS-CBN shows to return to free TV via rebranded Zoe TV

MANILA, Philippines — Viewers will be able to enjoy ABS-CBN’s teleseryes, movies and live entertainment shows on the newly rebranded A2Z channel 11 on analog broadcast this week.

“It’s Showtime” will air live on Saturday (October 10).

“ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday (October 11) will start bringing musical performances and fun games to viewers.

A2Z channel 11 will also have a marathon telecast of the following teleseryes this weekend (October 10 and 11) before the regular primetime run of their fresh episodes on weeknights starting Monday (October 12):

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”

“Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin”

“Walang Hanggang Paalam”

In the coming weeks, A2Z channel 11 will also air public service programs:

“Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan”

“Iba ‘Yan"

Viewers will also be able to enjoy the live discussions in the following:

“Magandang Buhay”

Mystery game show “I Can See Your Voice”

Asia’s longest-running drama anthology “MMK” will be on A2Z channel 11 soon.

Apart from entertainment shows, movies and educational programs will start airing on the channel tomorrow (October 8).

ABS-CBN earlier said that some of its shows will air on the newly rebranded A2Z channel 11 through its agreement with Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc.

A2Z channel 11 will be seen on analog TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on cable and satellite TV operators nationwide.

ABS-CBN shows continue to be seen on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel, online via iWant TFC and Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook, and globally through our cable TV and satellite partners.

