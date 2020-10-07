KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
LIST: ABS-CBN shows to return to free TV via rebranded Zoe TV
“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” has found a new home on free TV.
ABS-CBN/Released
LIST: ABS-CBN shows to return to free TV via rebranded Zoe TV
(Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Viewers will be able to enjoy ABS-CBN’s teleseryes, movies and live entertainment shows on the newly rebranded A2Z channel 11 on analog broadcast this week.

  • “It’s Showtime” will air live on Saturday (October 10).
  • “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday (October 11) will start bringing musical performances and fun games to viewers.

A2Z channel 11 will also have a marathon telecast of the following teleseryes this weekend (October 10 and 11) before the regular primetime run of their fresh episodes on weeknights starting Monday (October 12):

  • “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”
  • “Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin”
  • “Walang Hanggang Paalam” 

In the coming weeks, A2Z channel 11 will also air public service programs:

  • “Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan”
  • “Iba ‘Yan"

Viewers will also be able to enjoy the live discussions in the following: 

  • “Magandang Buhay”
  • Mystery game show “I Can See Your Voice”
  • Asia’s longest-running drama anthology “MMK” will be on A2Z channel 11 soon.

Apart from entertainment shows, movies and educational programs will start airing on the channel tomorrow (October 8).

ABS-CBN earlier said that some of its shows will air on the newly rebranded A2Z channel 11 through its agreement with Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc.

A2Z channel 11 will be seen on analog TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on cable and satellite TV operators nationwide. 

ABS-CBN shows continue to be seen on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel, online via iWant TFC and Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook, and globally through our cable TV and satellite partners.    

RELATED: Zoe TV confirms ABS-CBN blocktime deal

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
From anime to Beyoncé: Janine Berdin's transformation gets mixed reactions
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin surprised her fans with her new look as her photos became viral in different social...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer
6 hours ago
Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Van Halen founded the rock group with his older brother Alex in the early...
Entertainment
fbfb
Caridad Sanchez's kids refute each other on mom's real condition
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vetaran actress Caridad Sanchez’s daughter and son had contradicting views on the actress' condition.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bela and her Korean connection
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Not many fans probably know that last February Bela Padilla was in South Korea to shoot a movie called Ultimate Oppa, a joint...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gabby in his little paradise
By Ricky Lo | 5 days ago
You can think of clichés to describe Gabby Concepcion’s present state of being: far from the maddening crowd,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Janine Berdin reacts to comment about alleged nose job
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin reactivated her official Twitter account in reaction to a poser account.
Entertainment
fbfb
No qualms playing in same-sex love story
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Remember a line from the Kevin Costner starrer Field of Dreams? If you build, they will come.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pinoy kids have new heroes in Jet and the Pet Rangers
By Kane Errol Choa | 14 hours ago
Parents can now help their young kids learn more about Filipino values, language and culture by streaming iWant TFC’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Frontline Pilipinas: Your kasangga for essential news
By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Audiences depend on media sources for news and information whether there’s an unprecedented event or not.
Entertainment
fbfb
Zoe TV confirms ABS-CBN blocktime deal
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc., founded by Bro. Eddie Villanueva, announces today its rebranding of Zoe Channel 11...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with