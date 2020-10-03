KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
LANY reveals they made newest album 'Mama's Boy' with Filipinos in mind
LANY is an American band consisting of three members: Paul Jason Klein, Charles Leslie "Les" Priest and Jake Clifford Goss.
Instagram/thisislany
LANY reveals they made newest album 'Mama's Boy' with Filipinos in mind
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2020 - 3:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — American band LANY revealed that Filipinos were in their mind when they made their newest album “Mama’s Boy.”

In a report by “24 Oras,” LANY frontman Paul Klein thanked their Filipino fans for the love and support.

“I don’t know, we still don’t know why y’all love us so much but it feels amazing,” Klein said.

“Thank you for all the love and support over the years and we look forward to coming back ... We made ‘Mama’s Boy’ with you in mind. We hope you love it,” he added.

Klein also said they named their latest album “Mama’s Boy” because mama’s boys are very in touch with their feelings.

“The second kind of double meaning to it is mama’s boys are often very in touch with their feelings, with their emotions, and it’s something that we definitely are,” he explained.

“I’m a mama’s boy. What’s wrong with loving your mom?” he added.

He also said that doing music during the coronavirus pandemic was the best decision for the band.

“We thought this was the best decision that we continue forward and put up music. I think what the world needs right now is keep doing what they were meant, called to do,” he said.

“We need doctors to be doctors, we need songwriters to write songs ... just get going and get moving and get on with life,” he added.

“Mama’s Boy” is the third studio album of the indie pop band after their self-titled album “LANY” and “Malibu Nights.”

LANY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gabby in his little paradise
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
You can think of clichés to describe Gabby Concepcion’s present state of being: far from the maddening crowd,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Belgian king's hidden daughter wins fight to be princess
22 hours ago
A Belgian artist has won her long legal battle to be confirmed as a princess and the official daughter of former king Albert...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jodi Sta. Maria is dating Raymart Santiago
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago are officially dating. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto says she won't wait for apology as she proceeds with case vs Jay Sonza
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Julia Barretto said that she’s not waiting for an apology from veteran broadcaster Jay Sonza as she said...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Paulo Avelino’s first film as himself to premiere at Tokyo International Film Fest
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
“Fan Girl” tells the tale of an obsessed teenager who finds herself in a mansion with her celebrity idol she thought...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Sarah Geronimo pens birthday message for her forever Tatay Delfin
By Jan Milo Severo | 53 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Sarah Geronimo had a short but sweet birthday message for her Tatay Delfin. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Vina Morales' phone stolen while inside car along EDSA
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress Vina Morales got her cellphone snatched by an unknown man along EDSA.
Entertainment
fbfb
The challenge of caring for sick parents
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Ken Chan and Rita Daniela help their parents fight the Big C
Entertainment
fbfb
Maricris enjoys maternity, anticipates motherhood
By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Maricris Garcia is one Kapuso singer who has crossed over to acting.
Entertainment
fbfb
Badjao at the Tokyo filmfest
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 17 hours ago
In 1956, Anak Dalita won awards at the Southeast Asian Film Festival in Hong Kong. The following year 1957, Badjao competed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with