LANY reveals they made newest album 'Mama's Boy' with Filipinos in mind

MANILA, Philippines — American band LANY revealed that Filipinos were in their mind when they made their newest album “Mama’s Boy.”

In a report by “24 Oras,” LANY frontman Paul Klein thanked their Filipino fans for the love and support.

“I don’t know, we still don’t know why y’all love us so much but it feels amazing,” Klein said.

“Thank you for all the love and support over the years and we look forward to coming back ... We made ‘Mama’s Boy’ with you in mind. We hope you love it,” he added.

Klein also said they named their latest album “Mama’s Boy” because mama’s boys are very in touch with their feelings.

“The second kind of double meaning to it is mama’s boys are often very in touch with their feelings, with their emotions, and it’s something that we definitely are,” he explained.

“I’m a mama’s boy. What’s wrong with loving your mom?” he added.

He also said that doing music during the coronavirus pandemic was the best decision for the band.

“We thought this was the best decision that we continue forward and put up music. I think what the world needs right now is keep doing what they were meant, called to do,” he said.

“We need doctors to be doctors, we need songwriters to write songs ... just get going and get moving and get on with life,” he added.

“Mama’s Boy” is the third studio album of the indie pop band after their self-titled album “LANY” and “Malibu Nights.”