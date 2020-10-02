'Descendants of the Sun' star Chariz Solomon welcomes third baby

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedienne Chariz Solomon gave birth to her third child Andreas on the last day of September.

In separate social media posts, the newborn is seen cradled in the arms of Chariz and partner Vince Teotico.

"DiaFIERCE," posted the "Descendants of the Sun" actress, rocking adult diapers while breastfeeding Andreas.

The baby is also seen soundly asleep as his parents watch game one of the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

Chariz and Vince took a snap together with the resting baby while at the hospital, where they are reportedly quarantining for two weeks as a precaution before returning home.

"Netflix and chill while Andreas is still milk drunk," read Chariz’s Instagram story.

The 31-year-old confirmed her pregnancy on her birthday last August 22, where her other sons Apollo and Ali were marked "1" and "2," respectively, while her baby bump was marked "3."