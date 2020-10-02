KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Descendants of the Sun' star Chariz Solomon welcomes third baby
Chariz Solomon and partner Vince Teotico are seen with baby Andreas in an Instagram story.
Chariz Solomon via Instagram
'Descendants of the Sun' star Chariz Solomon welcomes third baby
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 11:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedienne Chariz Solomon gave birth to her third child Andreas on the last day of September.

In separate social media posts, the newborn is seen cradled in the arms of Chariz and partner Vince Teotico.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Game 1. LAL-MIA.

A post shared by Chariz Solomon (@chariz_solomon) on

 

"DiaFIERCE," posted the "Descendants of the Sun" actress, rocking adult diapers while breastfeeding Andreas.

The baby is also seen soundly asleep as his parents watch game one of the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

Chariz and Vince took a snap together with the resting baby while at the hospital, where they are reportedly quarantining for two weeks as a precaution before returning home.

"Netflix and chill while Andreas is still milk drunk," read Chariz’s Instagram story.

The 31-year-old confirmed her pregnancy on her birthday last August 22, where her other sons Apollo and Ali were marked "1" and "2," respectively, while her baby bump was marked "3."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s still a SUPER.HAPPY.BIRTHDAY. ????????????

A post shared by Chariz Solomon (@chariz_solomon) on

CHARIZ SOLOMON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kisses Delavin hailed as Philippines' 'Most Beautiful Woman' for 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Kisses Delavin is the "Most Beautiful Woman in the Philippines" for 2020, according to an online poll by entertainment...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jodi Sta. Maria is dating Raymart Santiago
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago are officially dating. 
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
They may have spent their last day at work last August 31, but the mission to serve the Filipino continues for the retrenched...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador says goodbye to ABS-CBN, treats family to street food party
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
“Salamat sa pagsama sa masayang journey na ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
'You deserve what you tolerate': Ellen Adarna tells women with cheating lovers
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna showed that she doesn’t take lewd comments lightly as she exposed a social media user asking...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend reveal 'deep pain' over losing baby
2 hours ago
Model Chrissy Teigen and her award-winning singer husband John Legend -- one of Hollywood's hottest supercouples...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gabby in his little paradise
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
You can think of clichés to describe Gabby Concepcion’s present state of being: far from the maddening crowd,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gaya sa Pelikula: A narrative that represents the LGBTQIA+ community
By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
You must have been living under the rock if in case you didn’t notice the sudden boom of Boys’ Love series in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto says she won't wait for apology as she proceeds with case vs Jay Sonza
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actress Julia Barretto said that she’s not waiting for an apology from veteran broadcaster Jay Sonza as she said...
Entertainment
fbfb
Staying home to stay safe
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Seven months into lockdown and Gladys Reyes said that the situation has a positive effect on her family.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with