KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Julia Barreto says she won't wait for apology as she proceeds with case vs Jay Sonza
Gerald Anderson and Julia Barreto star in Paul Laxamana's film "Between Maybes".
Instagram/juliabarreto
Julia Barreto says she won't wait for apology as she proceeds with case vs Jay Sonza
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 3:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto said that she’s not waiting for an apology from veteran broadcaster Jay Sonza as she said they will proceed with the cyber libel case.

During her launch as the newest talent of Viva, Julia said she’s just waiting for the National Bureau of Investigation’s feedback so they can move forward.

“Right now it’s all under investigation. So what I’m waiting for is the feedback from the NBI and then we can go with our case,” Julia said.

In the same virtual press conference, Julia urged victims of cyber bullying to stand up for themselves and get their power back.

“Get your power back. Sometimes these people, they think we don’t have the power to stand up and speak up or do something about it. And they feel like they’ve gotten that power from you because you are not doing anything about it," she said.

“But the moment that you do something for yourself, you are getting your power back. So at the end of the day, this is not just about the case, this is about getting your power back, you’re the only one who holds power when it comes to yourself,” she added.

Julia also said that she decided to take action because she just had enough and can’t tolerate fake news anymore.

“I was proud of myself because for the first time I stood up for myself. For the first time, I defended myself and for the first time, I protected myself. It’s the first time I made an action for myself," she said.

On September 25, Julia filed a formal complaint against the former broadcaster at the National Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime Division.

It can be recalled that Jay claimed that the actress is pregnant with her child with actor Gerald Anderson.

CYBER LIBEL CASE GERALD ANDERSON JAY SONZA JULIA BARRETO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kisses Delavin hailed as Philippines' 'Most Beautiful Woman' for 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapuso actress Kisses Delavin is the "Most Beautiful Woman in the Philippines" for 2020, according to an online poll by entertainment...
Entertainment
fbfb
Billy Crawford breaks down in tears to say goodbye to ABS-CBN for TV5
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Kapamilya TV host Billy Crawford turned emotional as he bid farewell to ABS-CBN to move to TV5.
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador says goodbye to ABS-CBN, treats family to street food party
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
“Salamat sa pagsama sa masayang journey na ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
Geoff & Maya: 3rd child coming up
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Even before the pandemic, Geoff Eigenmann and his fiancée, singer Maya Flores, have decided to postpone their April...
Entertainment
fbfb
'You deserve what you tolerate': Ellen Adarna tells women with cheating lovers
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna showed that she doesn’t take lewd comments lightly as she exposed a social media user asking...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Jodi Sta. Maria is dating Raymart Santiago
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago are officially dating. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Staying home to stay safe
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
Seven months into lockdown and Gladys Reyes said that the situation has a positive effect on her family.
Entertainment
fbfb
Henry Cavill takes on Sherlock Holmes but with feelings Nathalie Tomada
By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
It's a different take on the character. It is far more in the way of an emotionallyconnected character than we have seen traditionally....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latay wins Gold Award in Romania
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 16 hours ago
Latay (Battered Husband) won the Gold Award for Feature Film at the second Wallachia International Film Festival in Romania...
Entertainment
fbfb
MNL48 announces next chapter as temporary 36-member group
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
Hallohallo Entertainment President Paulo Kurosawa confirmed that MNL48 will "momentarily" become a 36-member girl group for...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with