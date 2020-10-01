Julia Barreto says she won't wait for apology as she proceeds with case vs Jay Sonza

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto said that she’s not waiting for an apology from veteran broadcaster Jay Sonza as she said they will proceed with the cyber libel case.

During her launch as the newest talent of Viva, Julia said she’s just waiting for the National Bureau of Investigation’s feedback so they can move forward.

“Right now it’s all under investigation. So what I’m waiting for is the feedback from the NBI and then we can go with our case,” Julia said.

In the same virtual press conference, Julia urged victims of cyber bullying to stand up for themselves and get their power back.

“Get your power back. Sometimes these people, they think we don’t have the power to stand up and speak up or do something about it. And they feel like they’ve gotten that power from you because you are not doing anything about it," she said.

“But the moment that you do something for yourself, you are getting your power back. So at the end of the day, this is not just about the case, this is about getting your power back, you’re the only one who holds power when it comes to yourself,” she added.

Julia also said that she decided to take action because she just had enough and can’t tolerate fake news anymore.

“I was proud of myself because for the first time I stood up for myself. For the first time, I defended myself and for the first time, I protected myself. It’s the first time I made an action for myself," she said.

On September 25, Julia filed a formal complaint against the former broadcaster at the National Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime Division.

It can be recalled that Jay claimed that the actress is pregnant with her child with actor Gerald Anderson.