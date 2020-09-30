Kisses Delavin hailed as Philippines' 'Most Beautiful Woman' for 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kisses Delavin is the "Most Beautiful Woman in the Philippines" for 2020, according to an online poll by entertainment site Starmometer.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate reportedly garnered 2,180,769 votes, winning over Maine Mendoza, Nadine Lustre and Kathryn Bernardo.

Maine is in second place, receiving a total of 1,873,741, votes while two-time titleholder Nadine is in third place with 1,406,627 votes.

Kathryn, winner of the poll last year, is in fourth place with 905,596 votes.

It was Kisses' second time to top the poll, having done so in 2018.

Among the new entries were Adrianna So, who is in fifth place, while Jennylyn Mercado, Julie Anne San Jose, Loisa Andalio, Marian Rivera and Sanya Lopez are in 6th to 10th places.

In the poll’s 15 years, Angel Locsin is still the record holder, topping the poll as the most beautiful of the 100 Most Beautiful Women in the Philippines seven times.

RELATED: Lockdown 'laban': What quarantine taught stars like Kisses Delavin, Baron Geisler