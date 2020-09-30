Paulo leads the action & drama in Walang Hanggang Paalam

The Kapamilya Channel continues its tradition to tell compelling narratives via Walang Hanggang Paalam. It banks on the hybrid genre of action and drama that keeps viewers on the edge of their seat and gives them a grip on relationships.

Pivotal to the unfolding and developing story is Emman, a former agent and young father, played by Paulo Avelino.

“We started it (the project) at the beginning of the year,” said Paulo of his latest series in a recent virtual press conference. “So I had some time to talk to the directors and to the writers in creating the character. The script was very detailed. So I could easily form (my role and understand it). Medyo nagbago lang ng konti dahil nagbago ng cast, yung sitwasyon natin dahil sa pandemya. (As compared to the original script, the (updated) one had few changes in the cast due to the pandemic.) The process for my character wasn’t really that hard with the help of the directors and the creative team.” Following Paulo’s line of thinking, the character Emman that Kapamilya sees on the small screen is a product of collaboration between the actor and the show’s creative people.

As the first few episodes reveal, Emman falls for Celine (Angelica Panganiban). They have a son named Robbie. He is falsely accused of a crime and relieved from service and has served time.

“Doon nagsimula ang problema ng lahat (That’s where everyone’s problem in the story has begun),” shared Paulo, “hindi lang sa trabaho kundi na rin sa pamilya (ni Emman).”

Years after, Emman is given another chance to start all over again but life seems to keep on challenging his resilience. Along the way, he reflects on what matters most in his life.

“Dahil sa mga hindi inaasa

hang pangyayari, nalalagay na naman si Emman sa mga sitwasyon na may kailangan siyang hanapin (Because of the unexpected turn of events, Emman is in a situation that sees him looking for someone).” That person is his son, who has been kidnapped by a “friend” from the past.

“I enjoy it because it is my only way of (showing that I can make some dance moves), hindi naman ako marunong sumayaw,” said Paulo of him doing action scenes in Walang Hanggang Paalam. “It’s my way of showing a dance move or a dance step because we follow routines. (It was kind of) sad for everyone and for us because the original plan (was for the story) to move around Southeast Asia, India and other countries.”

The production decision was due to the travel restrictions brought about by COVID-19. As being shared during the media call, the TV series was supposed to tape scenes in Thailand, Cambodia, India and South Africa (as the story’s finale destination). The Walang Hanggan Paalam team, however, has successfully figured out a way to capture the tension and thrill emanating from sequences with characters that hop from one place to another and incorporated them into the main narrative.

This is all done by following protocols and safety measures. “I’m just happy and thankful that it did push through,” added Paulo, one of the lucky stars who have work at these trying times. “Hanggat maari, tina-try natin na hindi lumabas (As much as we can, we try not to go out),” concluded Paulo. “But this time, kailangan na rin ng trabaho ng mga tao at pati na rin ako (the people and I need to work), which is also my motivation (to go out). Hindi na ito tungkol sa aming mga artista, it’s also about everyone (who needs to work).”

(Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, Walang Hanggang Paalam is directed by Emmanuel Palo and Darnel Villaflor. Catch it on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (at 9:20 p.m.), Kapamilya Online Live livestreaming on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, the iWantTFC app and iwanttfc.com on The Filipino Channel.)