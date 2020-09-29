A baby is coming: 'Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie expecting first child

MANILA, Philippines — "Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first baby.
Rose revealed that she's pregnant with her husband's baby in a magazine shoot that shows her baby bump.
So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time! My team were: @billiescheepersphotography @liztaw doing beautiful hair and @justinejenkins wonderful makeup. Rose wears @stellamccartney. Huge thanks to @vrwpublicity for organising the shoot and to Hannah Rand for her interview. #roseleslie #makemagazine #rose #portraitphotography #portrait #interview #covershoot #cover #stellamccartney
Make Magazine fashion editor Ursula Lake posted on her Instagram account the photo of Rose showing her baby bump.
“So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!” Ursula wrote.
The couple played lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow on the blockbuster series and got married in 2018.
Meanwhile, their GOT-co star Sophie Turner shared some throwback photos of her pregnancy over the weekend on her Instagram account.
Sophie and her husband, singer Joe Jonas, welcomed their first child Willa, last July.
