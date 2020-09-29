Carmi Martin recalls 'honeymoon with God' as COVID-19 survivor

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carmi Martin revealed that she won her fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a lengthy Facebook post, Carmi said she was supposed to do a digital series under Star Cinema so she took a swab test, but it turned out that she was infected with COVID-19.

Last September13, I went to Philippine Red Cross for a swab test that was a requirement for a digital series under... Posted by Carmi Martin on Sunday, September 27, 2020

“Last September13, I went to Philippine Red Cross for a swab test that was a requirement for a digital series under Starcinema, then the following day got the result that I was Positive of Covid 19,” Carmi narrated.

“I really felt bad because I have no symptoms except for my BP shoot up, and also for not able to do the project since I was so prepared and really was so excited to do it."

Carmi said her two-week quarantine was a “honeymoon with God” as she spent it with prayers.

“The 2 week quarantine became A HONEYMOON WITH GOD. I spent each day with prayers and praying for others , singing beautiful songs for our Lord and listening to excellent preachings each day,” she said.

“Having a Positive attitude, exercising and eating healthy food specially prepared by @gourmadebychefroblau made me recover well."

She thanked all the people who supported her during her fight against COVID-19.

“I am also very thankful for all the people who supported me during this hard times. Thanking my family for being there for me, Sister Coney Reyes, Pastor Paolo Punzalan and Victory church family, Tita Lourdes B. Ramos and my IDBS family, my friends like Gladys Reyes, Minnie Aguilar , Choly Cabanban, Cousin Cory, Mayan & Mark Santos, Sister Chona, Mama & Abebes...and ofcourse.... Makati LGU headed by Barangay Magallanes Chairman Jomar Alzona, CESU, Doctors and staff of Makati Frienship Suites Facility, headed by Dra. Happy Dra. Car, Nurse Summer, Nurse Zoren, Nurse Cha Cha,” she said.

“And to ABSCBN Medical team who really took great care of me during this time. Panginoong Diyos Salamat sa pagkakataon na mas lalo akong manalig sa iyo at maging blessing sa ibang tao na may mga pinagdadaang sa panahon ng Covid. My 2 week quarantine was so precious because spending time with GOD will always be the BEST! PRAISE GOD for I am now Covid free!”

RELATED: Mom shares Enzo Pineda's COVID-19 journey