KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Shame on you': Rhian Ramos gives body shamers a dirty finger
Actress Rhian Ramos reacting to her bashers in a September 24, 2020 vlog entry.
Rhian Ramos via YouTube, screenshot
'Shame on you': Rhian Ramos gives body shamers a dirty finger
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos slammed her bashers calling her ugly and disgusting.

In her September 24 video blog entry titled "Breakups, Decisions, and Your Assumptions" on her YouTube channel, Rhian raised her middle finger to her critics.

 

 

“To those of you who left comments for me just to tell me how ugly and disgusting I am, shame on you guys,” Rhian said as reaction to rude comments such as "laspag," "mukhang adik," "skinny scary" and "anorexia."

In the same vlog, she opened up about her love problem that made her forget to take care of herself.

“I went through a break up, and it was so hard. ... I had a really hard time guys," Rhian said, talking about her Israeli ex-boyfriend Amit Borsok.

"And not just 'cause I'm brokenhearted and like shattered but... other things in my life were giving me a lot of stress,” she added.

Rhian admitted that she was so down, she wanted to have a social media break for a long time, bit she went online again because she had some commitments to fulfill.

"Now looking back, I really could have taken better care of myself. I was in so much pain and under so much stress. And I wasn't getting out of my bed," she said.

"I wasn't sleeping right. I couldn't eat. Nothing tasted like anything. I was under so much stress that my body just basically started eating itself."

Related: Brokenhearted, stressed: Rhian Ramos nag-'open up' sa pagbulusok ng timbang

But, thanks to a support group that included regular Bible studies, Rhian is now on her way to a better lifestyle and health.

The actress has been posting more and more photos and videos of herself exercising and eating healthy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Due to popular demand, it's time to improve ???? @unacollective_

A post shared by Rhian Ramos (@whianwamos) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

But there's no time for tables . tap for tags

A post shared by Rhian Ramos (@whianwamos) on

RHIAN RAMOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Naked woman in Cesar Montano's viral video finally reveals self
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The naked woman in a viral video greeting of actor Cesar Montano to a barangay council man last 2018 was finally re...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Married? Engaged? Friend reveals meaning behind KathNiel moms' cryptic posts
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
But are they really tying the knot?
Entertainment
fbfb
A frontliner’s letter can move you to tears
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
Funfare reader reacts to story about a doctor who lost his way and found God
Entertainment
fbfb
Ferdy Topacio: I choose actors, not impersonators
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The maiden offering of Borracho Film Production is bound to stir the proverbial hornet’s nest because of its sensitive...
Entertainment
fbfb
Extended honeymoon
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Their love story is straight out of a telenovela.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Carmi Martin recalls 'honeymoon with God' as COVID-19 survivor
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 minutes ago
Actress Carmi Martin revealed that she won her fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Entertainment
fbfb
Empress Schuck shocked by wedding proposal at daughter's birthday party
By Jan Milo Severo | 39 minutes ago
Actress Empress Schuck got engaged during the celebration of her daughter’s fifth birthday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek Ramsay rushed to hospital due to UV light-caused eye irritation
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay was hospitalized due to eye irritation after looking at ultraviolet (UV) light. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Film on Charice Pempengco's Jake Zyrus transformation gets Emmy Awards nomination
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 23. 
Entertainment
fbfb
A quirky superheroine is born in The School Nurse Files
By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
A new kind of superheroine is born on screen, and she’s quirky, eccentric and you might think, very unlikely to save...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with