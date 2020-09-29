'Shame on you': Rhian Ramos gives body shamers a dirty finger

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos slammed her bashers calling her ugly and disgusting.

In her September 24 video blog entry titled "Breakups, Decisions, and Your Assumptions" on her YouTube channel, Rhian raised her middle finger to her critics.

“To those of you who left comments for me just to tell me how ugly and disgusting I am, shame on you guys,” Rhian said as reaction to rude comments such as "laspag," "mukhang adik," "skinny scary" and "anorexia."

In the same vlog, she opened up about her love problem that made her forget to take care of herself.

“I went through a break up, and it was so hard. ... I had a really hard time guys," Rhian said, talking about her Israeli ex-boyfriend Amit Borsok.

"And not just 'cause I'm brokenhearted and like shattered but... other things in my life were giving me a lot of stress,” she added.

Rhian admitted that she was so down, she wanted to have a social media break for a long time, bit she went online again because she had some commitments to fulfill.

"Now looking back, I really could have taken better care of myself. I was in so much pain and under so much stress. And I wasn't getting out of my bed," she said.

"I wasn't sleeping right. I couldn't eat. Nothing tasted like anything. I was under so much stress that my body just basically started eating itself."

But, thanks to a support group that included regular Bible studies, Rhian is now on her way to a better lifestyle and health.

The actress has been posting more and more photos and videos of herself exercising and eating healthy.