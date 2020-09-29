Derek Ramsay rushed to hospital due to UV light-caused eye irritation

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay was hospitalized due to eye irritation after looking at ultraviolet (UV) light.

In a recent guesting in the talk show "Mars Pa More" with girlfriend Andrea Torres, Derek said his eye problem began when he tried to fix their UV light sanitizer at 7 p.m.

"But at around 2 a.m., hindi ko na maidilat 'yung mata ko. Talagang they were burning, eh ayoko naman siyang gisingin," said Derek.

"I went to the bathroom, naghugas ako ng mata. It got worse. Then it just got worse and worse, so napilitan na akong gisingin si Andrea, at tinakbo na ako sa ospital," added the actor, admitting that he feared about getting blind due to the ordeal.

According to a "24 Oras" report, opthalmologist Dr. Jay Racoma said that eyes exposed to UV lights can cause photoconjunctivitis.

“The outer parts of the eyes, the cornea and the conjunctiva so same way that our body is covered by skin, the conjunctiva is the covering of the eye and the cornea is the outer part of the eye, so sila ‘yong unang tatamaan if ever by UVC radiation,” the doctor explained.

“If there’s prolonged exposure to the eyes, which will result in photokeratitis and this will result in pain, irritation, redness swelling, and temporary blurring,” the doctor further said.

Derek has since recovered from the experience and reminded people to always take care of their eyes and overall health.

RELATED: ‘Unfair’: Derek Ramsay reacts to ‘playboy’ allegations

Derek Ramsay selling 3 luxury cars, Internet users give funny reactions