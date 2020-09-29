Film on Charice Pempengco's Jake Zyrus transformation gets Emmy Awards nomination

MANILA, Philippines — A documentary featuring the transformation of Charice Pempengco to Jake Zyrus is nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2020.

“Jake And Charice” will be competing against Brazil’s “Refavela 40,” France’s “Vertige De La Chute (Ressaca)” and United Kingdom’s “Why Do We Dance?” under the Emmy’s Arts Programming category.

On Instagram, Jake thanked the Emmys and posted a photo of the nominees.

"Surreal. Thank you @iemmys – It’s an honor,” Jake wrote in the caption.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on November 23.

The documentary "Jake and Charice," produced by Japan's NHK and ABS-CBN, premiered in Japan in November last year.

Ealy this year, the documentary received the Gold Camera award for the documentary under the social issues category of the global award-giving body US International Film and Video Festival.

The docu takes viewers on the Kapamilya singer’s journey from being known as Charice—the first Asian artist to have a Billboard top 10 hit—to coming out as a transgender man now known as Jake Zyrus. It documented this life-changing decision and the new challenges Jake faced.

The video was produced by the Tokyo-based NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) and Documentary Japan in association with NHK Enterprises, and co-produced by ABS-CBN.

The US International Film and Video Festival started in 1967, recognizing creative excellence in corporate, education, entertainment, documentary and student productions worldwide.

Jake recently promoted the Star Music single “Love Even If” and he is set to introduce a new single very soon.

