Heart Evangelista's Miss Universe Philippines candidate tests positive for COVID-19
Heart Evangelista and Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Maria Isabela Galeria from Sorsogon.
Heart Evangelista via Instagram, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Maria Isabela Galeria from Sorsogon revealed that she tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) a month before the grand coronation night.

Hello everyone, With so much sadness in my heart, I regret to inform you that I tested positive for COVID-19 rtPCR. This news breaks my heart deeply and I apologize if ever I put you at risk. We followed and did all the safety precautions to safeguard from the infection, however it still found us. I have spoken with those that I saw recently. My team, my MUP sisters and those I had close contact with in Manila all tested Negative. I am in isolation and quarantined now. I ask whoever came into close contact with me to please inform your City/Municipal Health Officers and their team to check on your condition. Hoping that I did not pass on to you the virus. I am truly, deeply sorry???? Kindly find it in your hearts to include me and my family in your prayers.

“Hello everyone, With so much sadness in my heart, I regret to inform you that I tested positive for COVID-19 rtPCR. This news breaks my heart deeply and I apologize if ever I put you at risk,” she said.

“We followed and did all the safety precautions to safeguard from the infection, however it still found us. I have spoken with those that I saw recently. My team, my MUP sisters and those I had close contact with in Manila all tested Negative,” she added.

Isabela said she’s now in isolation and in self quarantine in Sorsogon. She also asked the people she had close contact with to inform their city health officers to check their condition.

“I am in isolation and quarantined now. I ask whoever came into close contact with me to please inform your City/Municipal Health Officers and their team to check on your condition. Hoping that I did not pass on to you the virus. I am truly, deeply sorry,” she said.

She asked for prayers so she can go back to competing in the prestigious pageant.

“Kindly find it in your hearts to include me and my family in your prayers,” she said.

Galeria was last seen modeling for actress Heart Evangelista's video blog released three weeks ago.

Related: ‘Real Crazy Rich Asian’ Heart Evangelista gives ‘ukay-ukay’ shopping tips

Heart has been supporting Galeria as the province's representative to various pageants, including last year's Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

Related: Heart Evangelista commissions Miss Sorsogon’s Binibining Pilipinas gown

Recently, the organization announced that the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 will push through despite the pandemic.

In its official Facebook account, MUP announced that the coronation night will be aired on GMA in October 25.

RELATED: First-ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant will be both traditional, virtual

HEART EVANGELISTA MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
