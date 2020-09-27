KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
AOS barkada treats Kapuso to back-to-studio performances, new segments
Mark Bautista excited to work again inside the GMA studio after months of working from home via Zoom
AOS barkada treats Kapuso to back-to-studio performances, new segments
Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - September 27, 2020 - 12:00am

From working from home (WFH), All-Out Sundays (AOS) artists are back to the studio stage starting today at 12 noon. It is their creative playground to showcase their passion for performing. Kapuso viewers will witness that in the AOS’ comeback — homecoming party to the studio.

“I am happy because it has been a long time that we’ve been working from home,” said Mark Bautista of this work development in a recent media call. “Now, the AOS barkada will see each other (face-to-face with social distancing). We can sing and perform again on stage. That I find exciting.” It is a welcome breather from delivering a variety show remotely, almost synchronously via Zoom.

Kyline Alcantara

Ruru Madrid couldn’t help but agree with Mark by saying, “Honestly, I’m happy that we’re back working in the studio. Work from home is tough. It’s challenging to do your own set-up for a segment. (There was a time that) I needed to go to Antipolo to shoot (a segment that required) an open area (we followed safety measures of course). This time around, it is less hassle and we can see each other again in person even if bawal ang beso-beso and shake hands. We can see each other again and at least we know that each of us is safe.”

Ruru Madrid

Although all artists couldn’t contain their excitement, Gabbi Garcia somehow reminded everyone to be still careful since the pandemic threat is out there.

“The thought that everyone is at high risk remains,” she said. “We have to keep in mind that the virus is there. Thankfully, GMA follows the safety protocols. It follows all the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) guidelines (like subjecting artists to swab testing). We are really lucky as GMA talents and we know that we are in good hands.”

Gabbi Garciz

With the network’s efforts to assure the talents’ safety, Kyline Alcantara had this to say: “We’re very lucky talents of GMA. Less yung takot kasi we know that GMA takes care of us, (the management people) follow the rules (set by the implementing agencies).”

Although some artists have been tapped to tape their segments in the studio, there are still those who work from home. Joining Mark, Ruru, Gabbi and Kyline are Alden Richards, Miguel Tanfelix, Derrick Monasterio, Jeremiah Tiangco, Thea Astley, Garrett Bolden, XOXO, Golden Cañedo, Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Ken Chan, Rita Daniela, Ai-Ai delas Alas, Christian Bautista and Lani Misalucha.

Asked about the new segments Kapuso viewers will look forward to, Mark shared, “What I know is we have new segments and we will have guests who will join us.” Bugoy Drilon, Daryl Ong and Michael Pangilinan, also known as Budakhel, will grace the AOS stage and sing Boyz II Men songs.

According to the show’s writer Haydee Bellen, the AOS team tries to find the balance by keeping well-loved segments by the audience before quarantine and introducing new ones. Viewers will still have their usual entertainment treats such as Four The Win and All-Out Stage and dance production numbers. There will be new game segments (like Pasa Mode) that give away cash prizes to the audience. A comedy segment, whose theme changes periodically, is something to watch out for. Meantime, AOS will stage Ang Drama Mo.

With that, it is still entertainment as usual with the AOS barkada whether the artists will work from home or inside the studio.

KAPUSO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite franchise woes, Regine Velasquez says she has no regrets transferring to ABS-CBN
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez revealed that she has no regrets in transferring to ABS-CBN although the network’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza alleges Julia Barretto is pregnant with Gerald Anderson's baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza claimed that Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is pregnant with her child with actor Gerald ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto fights back with formal complaint vs Jay Sonza over pregnancy fake news
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“I think I just want to show people now na hindi ko na pinapalagpas 'yung mga bagay na ganito.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban says goodbye to teleseryes
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she’s retiring for doing teleseryes, saying the upcoming “Walang...
Entertainment
fbfb
To Manay Ichu’s Dabarkads with love; doctor loses way and finds God
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Feel good Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Time out from showbiz and time in for inspiring stories.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Leandro Baldemor: The actor is a sculptor
By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Long before Derek Ramsay thrilled every other girl with his sexy physique, there was Leandro Baldemor who ruled the sexy universe....
Entertainment
fbfb
Miriam Jurado’s visit to the US
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 1 day ago
In December 1963, Miriam Jurado spent several memorable weeks in the United States.
Entertainment
fbfb
Johnny Manahan leaves ABS-CBN, Laurenti Dyogi is new Star Magic head
1 day ago
Lauren’s new assignment is concurrent with his role as Head of Entertainment Production.
Entertainment
fbfb
Alex Gonzaga shares greatest lesson learned from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Filipina TV and YouTube star Alex Gonzaga is among those that felt sad upon learning that after 14 years and 20 seasons, US...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
They may have spent their last day at work last August 31, but the mission to serve the Filipino continues for the retrenched...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with