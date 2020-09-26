Angelica Panganiban says goodbye to teleseryes

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she’s retiring for doing teleseryes, saying the upcoming “Walang Hanggan” will be her last one.

In a virtual conference of the newest ABS-CBN teleserye, Angelica said that she will treasure the men and women of the series because it was her last.

“Masaya ako ngayon i-share at masaya ako na nakasama ko sa project na ito ay itong mga director na ito, itong grupong ito, mga artistang ito, dahil gusto ko na magpaalam sa larangan ng teleserye,” Angelica said.

“Marami akong na-discover sa sarili ko na mga hindi ko akalang kaya kong gawin,” she added.

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” premieres on September 28. The show also stars Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo and Arci Muñoz.

Apart from "Walang Hanggan," Angelica will also host the show "Ask Angelica" where she will answer questions from love to life coming from social media users.

During the virtual press conference of the show, Angelica thanked ABS-CBN for giving her projects despite the network's non-renewal of the franchise, vowing to stay as a Kapamilya.

“Ako naman I’m very thankful na hanggang ngayon may trabahong ibinibigay sa akin 'yung ABS-CBN. Dito na muna ako. Siguro kapag walang-wala na talaga, wala na kaming makain pamilya, at saka ako lilipat. Pero hangga’t meron, okay pa naman ako,” she said.