KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Angelica Panganiban says goodbye to teleseryes
Actress Angelica Panganiban at the Star Magic Ball 2017 red carpet.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, File photo
Angelica Panganiban says goodbye to teleseryes
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she’s retiring for doing teleseryes, saying the upcoming “Walang Hanggan” will be her last one.

In a virtual conference of the newest ABS-CBN teleserye, Angelica said that she will treasure the men and women of the series because it was her last.

“Masaya ako ngayon i-share at masaya ako na nakasama ko sa project na ito ay itong mga director na ito, itong grupong ito, mga artistang ito, dahil gusto ko na magpaalam sa larangan ng teleserye,” Angelica said.

“Marami akong na-discover sa sarili ko na mga hindi ko akalang kaya kong gawin,” she added.

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” premieres on September 28. The show also stars Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo and Arci Muñoz.

Apart from "Walang Hanggan," Angelica will also host the show "Ask Angelica" where she will answer questions from love to life coming from social media users.

During the virtual press conference of the show, Angelica thanked ABS-CBN for giving her projects despite the network's non-renewal of the franchise, vowing to stay as a Kapamilya.

“Ako naman I’m very thankful na hanggang ngayon may trabahong ibinibigay sa akin 'yung ABS-CBN. Dito na muna ako. Siguro kapag walang-wala na talaga, wala na kaming makain pamilya, at saka ako lilipat. Pero hangga’t meron, okay pa naman ako,” she said.

ABS-CBN ANGELICA PANGANIBAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Julia Barretto fights back with formal complaint vs Jay Sonza over pregnancy fake news
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“I think I just want to show people now na hindi ko na pinapalagpas 'yung mga bagay na ganito.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza alleges Julia Barretto is pregnant with Gerald Anderson's baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza claimed that Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is pregnant with her child with actor Gerald ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza deletes post after Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson say ‘fake news’ over pregnancy claims
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Following the two’s “fake news” posts, Sonza deleted his post.
Entertainment
fbfb
Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto pregnancy rumor, Jay Sonza apologizes
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
"Pasensiya na kung napaaga ang aking Congratulations. Itatabi ko na lang muna iyong regalo ko sa kanila."
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
They may have spent their last day at work last August 31, but the mission to serve the Filipino continues for the retrenched...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
To Manay Ichu’s Dabarkads with love; doctor loses way and finds God
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Feel good Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Time out from showbiz and time in for inspiring stories.
Entertainment
fbfb
Leandro Baldemor: The actor is a sculptor
By Leah C. Salterio | 13 hours ago
Long before Derek Ramsay thrilled every other girl with his sexy physique, there was Leandro Baldemor who ruled the sexy universe....
Entertainment
fbfb
Miriam Jurado’s visit to the US
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 13 hours ago
In December 1963, Miriam Jurado spent several memorable weeks in the United States.
Entertainment
fbfb
Johnny Manahan leaves ABS-CBN, Laurenti Dyogi is new Star Magic head
16 hours ago
Lauren’s new assignment is concurrent with his role as Head of Entertainment Production.
Entertainment
fbfb
Alex Gonzaga shares greatest lesson learned from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 hours ago
Filipina TV and YouTube star Alex Gonzaga is among those that felt sad upon learning that after 14 years and 20 seasons, US...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with