KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Johnny Manahan leaves ABS-CBN, Laurenti Dyogi is newÂ Star Magic head
ABS-CBN TV production head Laurenti Dyogi is named new Star Magic head
ABS-CBN/Released
Johnny Manahan leaves ABS-CBN, Laurenti Dyogi is new Star Magic head
(Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 9:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN announced the appointment of Laurenti Dyogi as Head of Star Magic effective January 1, 2021, succeeding Mariole Alberto.

In line with the organizational changes due to the separation program currently being implemented by the company, Alberto will be leaving ABS-CBN effective December 31, 2020.

Over the years, Mariole has been instrumental in the discovery, development, and success of many of the country’s top talents. ABS-CBN would like to acknowledge and thank Mariole and Johnny Manahan or "Mr M" for their many contributions to the company, Star Magic, and to the industry.

ABS-CBN also wants to assure Star Magic Artists that it will continue to uphold the standards, values and care that are the legacy of Mr. M and Mariole.

Mr. M will reportedly move to rival station TV5.

Lauren, together with the Star Magic Team, will continue to be responsible for discovering, developing and managing talents. They will identify opportunities for our talents, while ensuring that these opportunities are aligned with the talent’s equity.

Lauren’s new assignment is concurrent with his role as Head of Entertainment Production.

RELATED: Maja Salvador says goodbye to ABS-CBN, treats family to street food party

JOHNNY MANAHAN LAURENTI DYOGI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jay Sonza alleges Julia Barretto is pregnant with Gerald Anderson's baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza claimed that Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is pregnant with her child with actor Gerald ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza deletes post after Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson say ‘fake news’ over pregnancy claims
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Following the two’s “fake news” posts, Sonza deleted his post.
Entertainment
fbfb
Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto pregnancy rumor, Jay Sonza apologizes
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Pasensiya na kung napaaga ang aking Congratulations. Itatabi ko na lang muna iyong regalo ko sa kanila."
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador says goodbye to ABS-CBN, treats family to street food party
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
“Salamat sa pagsama sa masayang journey na ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag leave Philippines for good
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Celebrity couple Jimmy Alapag and LJ Moreno, together with their kids, have left the Philippines for good to start a brand...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Alex Gonzaga shares greatest lesson learned from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Filipina TV and YouTube star Alex Gonzaga is among those that felt sad upon learning that after 14 years and 20 seasons, US...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
They may have spent their last day at work last August 31, but the mission to serve the Filipino continues for the retrenched...
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto fights back with formal complaint vs Jay Sonza over pregnancy fake news
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 hours ago
“I think I just want to show people now na hindi ko na pinapalagpas 'yung mga bagay na ganito.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Ask Angelica anything except...
By Ricky Lo | 23 hours ago
Her life is an open book with every chapter googled up voraciously by showbiz-watchers, especially her colorful love life...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Boys’ Love story of PhilJie
By Boy Abunda | 23 hours ago
Before the so-called BL story became a byword in reference to the cinematic storytelling of a romance between two male characters,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with