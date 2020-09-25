Johnny Manahan leaves ABS-CBN, Laurenti Dyogi is newÂ Star Magic head

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN announced the appointment of Laurenti Dyogi as Head of Star Magic effective January 1, 2021, succeeding Mariole Alberto.

In line with the organizational changes due to the separation program currently being implemented by the company, Alberto will be leaving ABS-CBN effective December 31, 2020.

Over the years, Mariole has been instrumental in the discovery, development, and success of many of the country’s top talents. ABS-CBN would like to acknowledge and thank Mariole and Johnny Manahan or "Mr M" for their many contributions to the company, Star Magic, and to the industry.

ABS-CBN also wants to assure Star Magic Artists that it will continue to uphold the standards, values and care that are the legacy of Mr. M and Mariole.

Mr. M will reportedly move to rival station TV5.

Lauren, together with the Star Magic Team, will continue to be responsible for discovering, developing and managing talents. They will identify opportunities for our talents, while ensuring that these opportunities are aligned with the talent’s equity.

Lauren’s new assignment is concurrent with his role as Head of Entertainment Production.

