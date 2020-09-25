Julia Barretto fights back with formal complaint vs Jay Sonza over pregnancy fake news

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Julia Barretto will not let former broadcaster Jay Sonza slide for claiming that she is pregnant with the child of actor Gerald Anderson.

The actress filed a formal complaint at the National Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime Division, according to a Friday report by ABS-CBN News.

“Personally, ang dami ko na rin kasing pinagdaanan. Marami na rin akong pinalagpas, lalo na sa social media. Binastos na 'yung 'reputation ko, 'yung pangalan ko,” Julia was quoted as saying.

“I think I just want to show people now na hindi ko na pinapalagpas 'yung mga bagay na ganito.”

It can be recalled that early this week, former broadcaster Jay Sonza claimed that Julia Barretto is pregnant with her child with actor Gerald Anderson.

“Congratulations sa aking kapitbahay sa Congressional Village, Bahay Toro, Quezon City,” Jay wrote.

“Napatunayan nina Visoy (visayan tisoy) Gerald Anderson at anak nina Dennis Padilla at Marjorie na si Julia Barreto na kapuwa hindi sila baog,” he added.

Jay also claimed that Julia was impregnated during the lockdown.

“After months of love lockdown and ESQ (exact sex quadrant) - may nabuo sa sinapupunan ni Julia,” Jay claimed.

“Nahinayak ang batang Dadiangas. nasiyot man jud oi. kapugngan pay tren, dili ang gugmang gauros uros tawon. Happy Monday po. Makikibalita ako kung kailan ang kasal sa aking neighbor,” he added.

Sonza has since deleted the post and apologized for it in another post.

