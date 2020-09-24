KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Filipina nanny delivers Emmy Award acceptance speech despite not winning
Amy Schumer and Jane
Amy Schumer via Instagram
Filipina nanny delivers Emmy Award acceptance speech despite not winning
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — American host Amy Schumer did not win an Emmy Award for her show “Amy Schumer Learns To Cook,” but she still uploaded a video of her family's speech if they won. The speech included their Filipina nanny.

In her Instagram account, Amy posted the video of their speech, which included her husband, Chef Chris Fischer, their son Gene, and Gene's nanny Jane.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer! I loved cheer! #amyschumerlearnstocook

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

 

"The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer! I loved Cheer!" she captioned the video.

Amy explained first what was the video was about then Jane started thanking their fans for watching the show and for supporting them, as well as thanking Amy, Chris and Gene. Amy also thanked Food Network.

Amy's show was nominated for an Emmy Award for Unstructured Reality Program, which was then awarded to Netflix's "Cheer."

Upon learning that the Food Network show “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” was nominated in the award-giving body, Amy gave respect to her Filipina nanny by posting their photos on Instagram last July.

Jane helped the couple by filming them do their show everytime their child was asleep.

Earlier this year, Amy also showed her love for the Filipina nanny when she posted a photo of them wearing skincare masks.

“This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy. I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin," Amy wrote.

RELATED: Hollywood star Amy Schumer shares Emmy nomination with Pinay nanny

EMMY AWARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jay Sonza alleges Julia Barretto is pregnant with Gerald Anderson's baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza claimed that Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is pregnant with her child with actor Gerald ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador says goodbye to ABS-CBN, treats family to street food party
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Salamat sa pagsama sa masayang journey na ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto pregnancy rumor, Jay Sonza apologizes
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Pasensiya na kung napaaga ang aking Congratulations. Itatabi ko na lang muna iyong regalo ko sa kanila."
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano vows to take action vs Converge employee over rape threat
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano will take action against the internet provider employee who posted a rape threat against...
Entertainment
fbfb
Crossover beauties compete in first Miss Universe -Philippines tilt
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
There’s no harm in trying...and trying...especially in beauty pageants our country has an abundance of.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'Good job,' 'seryoso?': Celebrities share mixed reactions over 'Manila Bay Sands'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
“Wala nang COVID guys! Mabuhay!” actor Jason Abalos wrote.
Entertainment
fbfb
Alice Dixson explains controversial marijuana farm tour
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
She also explained that her YouTube channel is all about sharing information relevant to inspire healthy living. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano personally files criminal charges vs Converge employee over rape joke
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano formally filed a criminal complaint against a Converge employee for the employee's rape...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Proud to call her mine': Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik welcome baby girl
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave birth to her first child with Bristish singer Zayn Malik. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Michelle Gumabao: All Around beauty
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
A complete package.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with