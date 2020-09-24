Filipina nanny delivers Emmy Award acceptance speech despite not winning

MANILA, Philippines — American host Amy Schumer did not win an Emmy Award for her show “Amy Schumer Learns To Cook,” but she still uploaded a video of her family's speech if they won. The speech included their Filipina nanny.

In her Instagram account, Amy posted the video of their speech, which included her husband, Chef Chris Fischer, their son Gene, and Gene's nanny Jane.

"The vid we made in case we won. We lost to Cheer! I loved Cheer!" she captioned the video.

Amy explained first what was the video was about then Jane started thanking their fans for watching the show and for supporting them, as well as thanking Amy, Chris and Gene. Amy also thanked Food Network.

Amy's show was nominated for an Emmy Award for Unstructured Reality Program, which was then awarded to Netflix's "Cheer."

Upon learning that the Food Network show “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” was nominated in the award-giving body, Amy gave respect to her Filipina nanny by posting their photos on Instagram last July.

Jane helped the couple by filming them do their show everytime their child was asleep.

Earlier this year, Amy also showed her love for the Filipina nanny when she posted a photo of them wearing skincare masks.

“This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy. I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin," Amy wrote.

