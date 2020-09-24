KOREAN WAVE
'Proud to call her mine': Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik welcome baby girl
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (left) welcome their baby girl, seen in right photo holding her daddy's hand.
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik via Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 11:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave birth to her first child with Bristish singer Zayn Malik. 

In his Twitter account, the former One Direction member posted a black and white photo of his hand holding and his daughter's. 

 

 

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," Zayn wrote. 

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," he added. 

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Gigi said on Instagram in a post today.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love????????

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 

Gigi first confirmed that she was pregnant last May on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show.”

“It is a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day,” she said in the show.

Gigi and Zayn started dating last 2015. Their on-and-off romance made them one of the most sought after celebrity couples. 

RELATED: Katy, Assunta, Gigi: Celebrity first-time moms mark Mother’s Day

