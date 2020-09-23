Kyle Echarri speaks up over Markus Paterson, Janella Salvador pregnancy rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-singer Kyle Echarri declined to comment on the rumor that his friends Markus Paterson and Janella Salvador are expecting a baby soon, saying he respects their privacy.

Kyle, who has “always known” about Markus and Janella’s relationship and talks to the couple on a daily basis, was asked during his Tuesday press conference if he had already been named godfather of the alleged child.

“I won’t touch on that subject. I respect their privacy,” he told reporters.

“Basta happy po ako sa kanilang dalawa, kung ano pong mangyayari sa kanila. I support them in anything that they do.”

The Cebuano talent recently held a sit-down vlog with Markus where the latter confessed his true feelings for Janella and that he “couldn’t live without her.”

Speculation first arose of Janella’s alleged pregnancy days after she and Markus finally revealed their relationship earlier this month.

Just last week, the Philippine Entertainment Portal reported that an unnamed source confirmed that Janella is indeed pregnant and is set to give birth in October.

Neither Markus nor Janella, however, have confirmed or denied the report or their fans’ speculation.

