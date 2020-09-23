KOREAN WAVE
Gretchen Barretto's daughter graduates Magna Cum Laude in virtual ceremony
Dominique Cojuangco
Dominique Cojuangco via Instagram, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 23, 2020 - 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dominique Cojuangco, daughter of actress Gretchen Barretto, graduated magna cum laude and now holds two fashion degrees.

#FIDMGraduation live done???? Magna Cum Laude, but fell a little bit short of the Cyril Magnin award????????

"#FIDMGraduation live done???? Magna Cum Laude, but fell a little bit short of the Cyril Magnin award," she captioned the post.

She graduated from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in California with honors.

Dominique first revealed that she completed the course last January.

My baby love @dominique ????????

"My baby love," she wrote.

Before studying in California, Dominique took up fashion design at Istituto Marangoni in London.

RELATED: Gretchen Barretto's daughter graduates Magna Cum Laude from prestigious school

DOMINIQUE COJUANGCO GRETCHEN BARRETTO
