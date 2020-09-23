Gretchen Barretto's daughter graduates Magna Cum Laude in virtual ceremony

MANILA, Philippines — Dominique Cojuangco, daughter of actress Gretchen Barretto, graduated magna cum laude and now holds two fashion degrees.

In her Instagram account, Dominique posted a photo of her wearing a toga after attending the graduation virtually.

"#FIDMGraduation live done???? Magna Cum Laude, but fell a little bit short of the Cyril Magnin award," she captioned the post.

She graduated from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in California with honors.

Dominique first revealed that she completed the course last January.

Gretchen proudly posted on her Instagram account the diploma of her daughter.

"My baby love," she wrote.

Before studying in California, Dominique took up fashion design at Istituto Marangoni in London.

