Mom shares Enzo Pineda's COVID-19 journey

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Enzo Pineda revealed he won his fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In his Instagram account, Enzo posted a photo of him declaring that he is now “Officially a Covid-19 Survivor.”

He thanked his family, friends and the health workers of Cardinal Santos Medical Center for taking care of him and his dad, 1-Pacman Rep. Enrico Pineda.

“I want to thank my loving family & friends who kept me and my Dad in good spirits. Thank you to all the hardworking doctors,nurses, & crew of Cardinal Santos Medical Center who took good care of me and my Dad,” he said.

“Mga bayani kayo and salamat sa lahat ng sakripisyo na ginagawa niyo para sa ating bayan. Most importantly I want to thank God for giving me strength. Definitely this pandemic made me more closer to Him,” he added.

Enzo also said that he promised God to come out stronger after he survived the disease.

“I promised God that I will come out stronger mentally, physically, & spiritually after this experience. God is good,” he said.

Congressman Pineda on September 5 admitted that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Weeks ago, Enzo was not feeling well with slight fever accompanied by mild cough and colds. His Dad also had itchy throat and slight fever.So our whole family took the PCR/ Swab test to make sure. Enzo and his Dad tested positive," publicist and entrepreneur Macy Pineda, the actor's mother, exclusively told Philstar.com via Facebook messenger.

"The rest of my family we're ok & tested negative. We, including household staff way before always wore masks in and out of our house with social distancing.They must have caught it from outside, not sure where. After testing positive, full check up in hospital was done : blood, Xray & CT scan. Enzo had clear lungs & no serious medical issues. My husband had mild pnuemonia and was ordered by his doctors to be confined in the hospital."

Although the actor was advised to stay at home, he decided to accompany and take care of his dad in the hospital.

"Enzo who was cleared for home quarantine decided to stay with his Dad in the hospital to look after him. Both stayed in 1 room for 6 days. One week home quarantine for both followed. Now they're both well and been issued medical clearance to resume normal activities. Thank God!" Macy shared.