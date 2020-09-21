Lloyd Cadena's last vlog hits no.1 on YouTube in time for 26th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — The family of departed YouTube star Lloyd Cadena uploaded the internet sensation’s last video blog last Saturday.

Shot last August 27, the video titled “Last Vlog” featured Lloyd unboxing things he bought for their new home, including fire extinguishers, sponge holder, his dream speakers and TV sent by his dad.

“Maraming Salamat Cadenators sa Support nyo kay KWEEN LC,” the video said in the description.

The video has now over three million views with 410,000 likes, making it the number one trending YouTube video until today. Lloyd was supposed to turn 26 on September 23.

Lloyd’s fans expressed their sadness for the YouTuber’s passing last September 4.

“Even in his last vlog, he makes us smile. And at the same time, cry. He was a big inspiration. The ending gave me goosebumps, we will miss you Lloyd! Thank you for all the laughters. We love you, you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace,” a YouTube user commented.

“The fact that he doesn't have any idea that it was his last vlog for the rest of his life. RIP KWEEN LLOYD CAFE CADENA,” another user commented.

Lloyd suffered heart attack earlier this month. He also tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). — Video from Lloyd Cafe Cadena Vlog via YouTube

