Angelica Panganiban reacts to ex Carlo Aquino's fatherhood

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban congratulated her ex-boyfriend Carlo Aquino for being a father.

In a virtual press conference with Philstar.com and other press for her new show “Ask Angelica” yesterday, Angelica was asked how she felt that her former boyfriend is now a father.

"I'm sure masayang-masaya siya. Masayang-masaya sila, and 'yon naman dapat 'yon, 'di ba?" she said.

"Importante, 'yong happiness ng mga tao, So, good. Congratulations," she added.

When asked how is her heart these days, Angelica said that she’s happy now.

“Tumitibok pa rin. Okay naman siya. Masaya," Angelica said.

Angelica will be the host of the upcoming show “Ask Angelica” where she will answer queries from people about love and other things.

"Excited. At the same time, nangangapa ako kasi first time nga siya. Eh, iba 'to sa lahat sa teleserye, sa pelikula," she said.

Apart from the “Ask Angelica,” she will also star in the new Kapamilya teleserye titled "Walang Hanggang Paalam," to be aired on Kapamilya Channel starting September 28. She will be joined by Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo and Arci Munoz in the show.

“Mahirap mag-trabaho sa ganitong situation. But at the same time, ang dami mo matututunan. Mahirap na trabaho. Pero, 'pag natatapos mo naman, ang sarap-sarap sa pakiramdam," she exclaimed.

