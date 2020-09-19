KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Pauleen Luna shares how she feels about 34-year age gap with Vic Sotto
Host-actress Pauline Luna together with husband Vic Sotto and daughter Talitha.
Instagram/pauleenlunasotto
Pauleen Luna shares how she feels about 34-year age gap with Vic Sotto
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 19, 2020 - 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Pauline Luna addressed the 34-year age gap with husband Vic Sotto, saying she loves him because of the respect he gives to her.

In her Instagram account, the “Chika Besh” host said she was asked by Luchi Cruz-Valdez about the age gap and she wasn’t able to give a "good answer."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A few weeks ago, we were interviewed by Miss @luchicruzvaldes for her show. She asked me "How do you deal with the age gap?" I wasn't able to give a good answer because i honestly do not feel the "gap" that we have. That afternoon, i thought hard about that question and i came up with an answer, a real answer. My husband loves me very much and gives me a certain kind of confidence and security about our relationship but i think the thing i love most about him is the amount of respect he gives me. He respects my life decisions, he respects my room to grow and he respects me like an equal. Never did i hear my husband raise his voice and felt like i was younger and didn't matter. I always felt validated. I always feel important around him. Respect plays a big role in any relationship. I know deep in my heart that it's one of the main reasons why this relationship is so easy. Catch the rest of our interview tomorrow, 9pm at TV5. @urlwithluchi

A post shared by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on

“A few weeks ago, we were interviewed by Miss @luchicruzvaldes for her show. She asked me 'How do you deal with the age gap?' I wasn't able to give a good answer because i honestly do not feel the 'gap' that we have,” she said.

She continued to think about the question after the show and came up with an answer. 

“That afternoon, i thought hard about that question and i came up with an answer, a real answer. My husband loves me very much and gives me a certain kind of confidence and security about our relationship but i think the thing I love most about him is the amount of respect he gives me,” she said.  

“He respects my life decisions, he respects my room to grow and he respects me like an equal,” she added.

Pauleen also said that Vic never raised his voice towards her. 

“Never did i hear my husband raise his voice and felt like i was younger and didn't matter. I always felt validated. I always feel important around him. Respect plays a big role in any relationship. I know deep in my heart that it's one of the main reasons why this relationship is so easy,” she said.

Pauleen and Vic tied the knot in January 2016. They have a two-year-old daughter named Talitha.

PAULEEN LUNA VIC SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag leave Philippines for good
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Celebrity couple Jimmy Alapag and LJ Moreno, together with their kids, have left the Philippines for good to start a brand...
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz? Timmy Cruz? Geneva explains her Cruz family tree
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Singer-actress Geneva Cruz explained the family tree of her Cruz family, one of the most influential families in Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sid: I have mellowed
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
‘I have had my wild days,’ confesses Sid Lucero. ‘That was when I was younger.’
Entertainment
fbfb
Not just DNA: Kris Aquino reveals secrets behind sons' 'six-footer' height
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kris said that Josh is now 6’2", so it is safe to say, she said, that based on the picture, 13-year-old Bimby is now...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Heaven knows: Geneva Cruz shares son's reaction to her men's magazine covers
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Singer-actress Geneva Cruz revealed how her son Heaven reacted on her magazine sexy covers.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Jurassic World expands with animated series
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
The Jurassic Park franchise has just expanded with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, a brand-new animated series now streaming...
Entertainment
fbfb
Thailand's upcoming 'Meteor Garden' remake starring BrightWin polarizes
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
F4 Thailand garnered understandably mixed reactions from fans, since BrightWin just came fresh from being an on-screen couple...
Entertainment
fbfb
BTS composer collaborates with Sam Concepcion, Inigo Pascual for new single 'Rise'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
US-based songwriter Vince Nantes, who also composed BTS’ “Black Swan,” collaborated with Filipino pop stars...
Entertainment
fbfb
XOXO’s debut single is all about body positivity, self-love
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 day ago
After a year of doing “covers,” Riel, Lyra, Dani and Mel of XOXO officially launched their first self-titled single...
Entertainment
fbfb
Showbiz love, Thai-style
By Pablo A. Tariman | 1 day ago
Where does restlessness bring you in this uncertain time of the pandemic?
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with