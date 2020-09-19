Pauleen Luna shares how she feels about 34-year age gap with Vic Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Pauline Luna addressed the 34-year age gap with husband Vic Sotto, saying she loves him because of the respect he gives to her.

In her Instagram account, the “Chika Besh” host said she was asked by Luchi Cruz-Valdez about the age gap and she wasn’t able to give a "good answer."

“A few weeks ago, we were interviewed by Miss @luchicruzvaldes for her show. She asked me 'How do you deal with the age gap?' I wasn't able to give a good answer because i honestly do not feel the 'gap' that we have,” she said.

She continued to think about the question after the show and came up with an answer.

“That afternoon, i thought hard about that question and i came up with an answer, a real answer. My husband loves me very much and gives me a certain kind of confidence and security about our relationship but i think the thing I love most about him is the amount of respect he gives me,” she said.

“He respects my life decisions, he respects my room to grow and he respects me like an equal,” she added.

Pauleen also said that Vic never raised his voice towards her.

“Never did i hear my husband raise his voice and felt like i was younger and didn't matter. I always felt validated. I always feel important around him. Respect plays a big role in any relationship. I know deep in my heart that it's one of the main reasons why this relationship is so easy,” she said.

Pauleen and Vic tied the knot in January 2016. They have a two-year-old daughter named Talitha.