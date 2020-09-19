'Be a hero': Catriona Gray encourages public to donate blood

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has donated blood to the Philippine Red Cross as she encouraged Filipinos to help save lives.

In her Instagram account, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen posted photos of her while donating blood.

“Be a Hero. Donate Blood. During my visit to the Philippine Red Cross headquarters, I did a simple yet meaningful act of saving lives – donating blood!” Catriona captioned the post.

“Donating your blood to someone in need may just be one of the easiest ways to save a life. Because of people's hesitancy to visit blood banks during the pandemic, our supplies are worryingly low. Won't you join me in donating?” she added.

Catriona also said that the coronavirus pandemic has restricted people to do their routine but should not be a hindrance to help others.

“The global pandemic may have restricted us from doing our normal routine but it should never hinder our passion to help and be compassionate towards our most vulnerable,” she said.

She also wrote how a person can donate blood to the the Philippine Red Cross. Catriona is the latest ambassador of the organization.