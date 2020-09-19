KOREAN WAVE
'Be a hero': Catriona Gray encourages public to donate blood
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray donates blood to the Philippine Red Cross.
Instagram/catriona_gray
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 19, 2020 - 12:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has donated blood to the Philippine Red Cross as she encouraged Filipinos to help save lives.

In her Instagram account, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen posted photos of her while donating blood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Be a Hero ???? Donate Blood. During my visit to the Philippine Red Cross headquarters, I did a simple yet meaningful act of saving lives – donating blood! Donating your blood to someone in need may just be one of the easiest ways to save a life. Because of people's hesitancy to visit blood banks during the pandemic, our supplies are worryingly low. Won't you join me in donating? ???? #GiveLifeGiveBlood The global pandemic may have restricted us from doing our normal routine but it should never hinder our passion to help and be compassionate towards our most vulnerable. ? For those who are interested to donate blood (firstly - thank you!! ????), you can get in touch with the @philredcross PRC Blood Center thru these numbers: 87902384 Local 154 or 09178348276. For inquiries about COVID19 testing, you may 1) simply call 1158; 2) go to http://redcross1158.com; 3) visit the website at redcross.org.ph and checkout the help center icon at the bottom right corner of the page; or connect with your local Red Cross chapter. #PRCLifelineOfThePeople #PhilippineRedCrossAmbassador

A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on

“Be a Hero. Donate Blood. During my visit to the Philippine Red Cross headquarters, I did a simple yet meaningful act of saving lives – donating blood!” Catriona captioned the post.

“Donating your blood to someone in need may just be one of the easiest ways to save a life. Because of people's hesitancy to visit blood banks during the pandemic, our supplies are worryingly low. Won't you join me in donating?” she added.

Catriona also said that the coronavirus pandemic has restricted people to do their routine but should not be a hindrance to help others.

“The global pandemic may have restricted us from doing our normal routine but it should never hinder our passion to help and be compassionate towards our most vulnerable,” she said.

She also wrote how a person can donate blood to the the Philippine Red Cross. Catriona is the latest ambassador of the organization. 

