John Lloyd Cruz? Timmy Cruz? Geneva explains her Cruz family tree

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Geneva Cruz explained the family tree of her Cruz family, one of the most influential families in Philippine showbiz.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Geneva said her great grandfather Tirso Cruz Sr. was the family’s patriarch.

“Tirso Cruz Sr., big band leader yan. He wrote the 'Mabuhay' song. 'Pag may bagong presidente, 'yung unang lakad niya sa Malacanang, 'yon ang song na nilikha ng great grandfather namin,” she shared.

She also said that actor Tirso Cruz III already belongs to their family's third generation, while there is also a Tirso Cruz IV and their sons and daughters are in the fifth generation.

"Si Uncle Pip, Tirso Cruz III, yung tatay niya at ang tatay ko, magpinsan. Medyo magulo ha medyo dala-dalawa kasi 'yung asawa nila no'ng time na 'yon,” Geneva quipped.

Geneva said that she and Donna Cruz are first cousins, while she, Sunshine and Sheryl are second-degree cousins.

“So 'yung parents ni Uncle Pip at ng Papa ko, mama ni Donna at daddy ni Sunshine and Ricky Belmonte, the dad of Ate Sheryl and Uncle Jess, magpipinsan lahat 'yan or magkapatid. Si Uncle Jess, Ricky Belmonte at daddy ni Sunshine, magkakapatid,” she explained.

She clarified that contrary to popular belief, singer Timmy Cruz is not related to her and her cousins. And so is John Lloyd Cruz, in case you're wondering.

But dancer-actor Rayver Cruz is also part of Geneva's family.

"''Yung mommy ni Donna at daddy ko magkapatid. 'Yung mommy ni Rayver at Rodjun kapatid din ng mommy ni Sunshine. So lahat sila first cousins, ako at si Donna, first cousins. The third 'yung kila papa kami the fourth so meron ding Tirso Cruz IV. So yung mga anak namin, fifh generation na yon,” she added.

When asked why her uncle Tirso Cruz III is called "Pip" and not "Third," Geneva bursted into laughter: "Oo nga 'no! Hindi ko rin alam eh!"

According to her, even if she grew up in a family of popular singers, there was no competition among them.

"Wala! Kasi nu'ng naging singer na kami ni Ate Sunshine, si Ate Sheryl was already Sheryl Cruz kasi child star s'ya eh... Kami, 12 na kami nag-start nina Donna eh. Sina Donna and Sunshine, 'That's Entertainment.' Ako naman, I auditioned for Smokey Mountain, so parang sabay-sabay din kaming nag-umpisa. Wala namang competition. Mostly, there was a lot of singing!" she beamed.

She recalled that she has been singing with her grandfather's band since she was four years old. Since all of their parents are also band members, the cousins have been jamming together a lot.

"Donna and I sang together, a lot! Nangaroling kami!" Geneva shared. "Very close kasi 'yung family namin. Talagang para kaming magkakapatid." — Videos by Efigenio Toledo IV

